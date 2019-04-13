COD’s tuition increases by $1

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

College of DuPage’s Board of Trustees voted to increase tuition by $1 per credit hour for the 2019-2020 school year. This increase was decided at the March 21 board meeting, marking the second consecutive year COD has increased its tuition by this amount.

Tuition as of the spring 2019 semester is $136 per credit hour for students within district. With this increase, tuition will go to $137 per credit hour. According to the College of DuPage Fiscal Year 2019 Budget, tuition will increase by $1 per credit hour through the fiscal year 2023. In the past, College of DuPage’s tuition has varied. In 2010, tuition was $116 per credit hour for in-district students. In 2015, that number jumped to $144 per credit hour. Tuition per credit hour then dropped and stayed the same for 2017 and 2018 school years at $135.

Comparing COD’s tuition to neighboring community colleges, Waubonsee Community College is currently $128 per credit hour for in district students, Joliet Junior College at $146 and Elgin Community College at $132 per credit hour for the summer 2019 semester.

Compared to 4-year colleges, COD is drastically cheaper. According to Illinois State University’s Tuition Rates classes currently costs $359.47 per credit hour for Illinois residents. University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign tuition varies depending on the program of study.

This $1 increase is in order to take into account the lack of state funding to the college, while still remaining an affordable option to students, according to a COD press release.