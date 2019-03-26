The Konmari Tidying Method

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I’ve always struggled with my living space being so cluttered. Is it dirty or is stuff just everywhere? Am I a hoarder? Why am I stressed out?

On one of my most recent Netflix binges, I stumbled across the show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and was immediately interested. I did a little research on Marie and learned about how well-versed her studies into the field are (and yes, it’s considered a field, and I hope you will consider it one too after reading this).

Marie’s method is both simple and complex in the best way possible. I watched the whole Netflix series and read her book, “The life-changing magic of tidying,” and let me tell you, I now look at the living space and tidying completely different.

