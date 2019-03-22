Intramural Volleyball

High School Info Session Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Where: Student Services Center -- Room 2201 Cost: Free Description: Learn the benefits of attending a community college, including the admission process, financial aid, placement testing and other campus resources. Contact: Admissions 630-942-2626

"Take 6" Friday, March 22, 2019 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $55(B) $60(A) $67 Gold Circle Description: Enjoy an evening of gospel, R&B, Jazz and pop with Take 6, the most awarded vocal performance group in history. Contact: MAC Performing Arts Administration Office 630-942-3008