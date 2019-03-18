Illinois Endeavors to be Most Progressive State in Terms of Reproductive Health

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In light of recently proposed state legislation, Illinois is set to be the most progressive state in terms of reproductive healthcare access.

The proposed bill, titled the Reproductive Health Act, “provides that every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about one’s own reproductive health.” The bill will guarantee the right to continue a pregnancy or seek an abortion for any pregnant individual and officially states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the law” in the state of Illinois.

The bill is currently under the review of the Informed Consent Subcommittee in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Illinois is surrounded by states with more restrictions in terms of access to reproductive healthcare. Indiana, for example, only allows abortions to be performed during the first trimester of pregnancy with a doctor’s recommendation. The Reproductive Health Act will not only provide reproductive autonomy to the people of Illinois but also to people of surrounding states who come to Illinois to seek abortions.

Julie Lynn, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the primary consequence of restricting a woman’s access to abortion or contraceptives is the lack of say over decisions regarding their bodies.

“When people have access to [contraceptives], they are able to be in control, which helps them succeed in a number of areas,” said Lynn. “For example, when birth control was legalized in the mid-1960s, more women went to college and entered the workforce.”

If passed, the Reproductive Health Act will also repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, which currently requires health care providers to notify the parent or guardian of a minor at least 48 hours before an abortion is performed on said minor.

“No law should dictate a familial conversation, and no young person should have to go before a judge to seek medical care,” said Lynn on the subject of the Parental Notice of Abortion Act.

In addition to the proposed legislature, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order allowing for taxpayer funding to be used to provide abortions and other reproductive services through government-funded health insurance for state employees on Jan. 22. The order was signed at a Planned Parenthood of Illinois office in Chicago.

“The Reproductive Health Act will modernize Illinois’s abortion law and remove a healthcare service from the criminal code,” said Lynn. “Recognizing abortion as health care, and not a crime, will benefit everyone in the state.”

Lynn stressed the importance of acknowledging the various reproductive health services Planned Parenthood provides, besides abortion. These services include access to birth control, pregnancy testing, vaccinations, and preventative health examinations such as breast exams and pap smears.

“Planned Parenthood provides a full range of reproductive health care, and not just for women. Ten percent of PPIL patients identify as men,” said Lynn. “Planned Parenthood is an important resource for anyone who needs it. For many people Planned Parenthood is the only place to go in their community, and for others it’s their trusted health care provider since they were young.”

Meanwhile, the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC), the largest pro-life organization in the country, admonishes the use of taxpayer funding to provide pregnant women with access to abortions.

In a release to the press in January of this year, the NRLC stated, “having state funds or state insurance subsidies cover abortion will only incentivize abortion without doing anything to improve the economic situation for these [low-income] women.”