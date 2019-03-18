Courier TV: Professor loses battle with cancer, presidential search underway, board of trustees candidates
March 18, 2019
The college of DuPage kicks off their Presidential search. Learn more about the candidates running for COD’s Board of Trustees. And get ready to break out your short sleeves shirts and shorts! All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.
