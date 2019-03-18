College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

Courier TV: Professor loses battle with cancer, presidential search underway, board of trustees candidates

Courier TV
March 18, 2019

The college of DuPage kicks off their Presidential search. Learn more about the candidates running for COD’s Board of Trustees. And get ready to break out your short sleeves shirts and shorts! All that and much more on this edition of Courier TV News.

