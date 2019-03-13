The Courier Staff’s Favorite “Girl Group” Songs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wannabe by Spice Girls – Tessa Morton

Friendship never ends. That is spent hours waiting to hear, sitting in front of the TV on a Saturday morning, hoping MTV would play the music video in its entirety. I still remember getting the Spice Girls “Spiceworld” CD for my birthday and playing it on repeat in our living room. Looking back, there were a lot of things wrong with a girl group that labeled each member based on an arbitrary stereotype, including labeling the only black member “Scary Spice.” Compared to girl groups of today I also have to admit that the Spice Girls lacked the vocal chops to really compete in a more saturated market. All of that aside, I can’t deny the nostalgia nor can I ever forget the horror that was “Spice World,” the movie.

Waterfalls by TLC – Madison Venckus

I had never been a big fan of boy bands growing up, excluding One Direction obviously. It wasn’t until my junior year of high school that I began listening to girl bands or slower music in general. I started listening to TLC, Spice Girls and Destiny’s Child but “Waterfalls” by TLC has to be my all time favorite girl group song. It has one of those choruses that, no matter how many times you’ve listening to the song, you’ll catch on quickly.

Worth it by Fifth Harmony – Alison Pfaff



The all girl group that launched the careers of Camila Cabello and Normani, this 2015 hit is still a song I jam to in my car. It is upbeat and happy tune that makes me feel like I can do anything because, well, I’m worth it.

Little Mix – Brooke Shapiro

Little Mix is a British girl group composed of four members that formed and won the eighth series of the UK version of X Factor, and signed Simon Cowell’s record label. I always find myself dancing and singing along to their music, especially one of their top rating singles “Wings” which leaves me feeling ready to face the day ahead. This group has won several awards, and at least 2 for their newest album “LM5”, which was first released November 16, 2018. These four girls killed it with their newest songs, with many of them focusing on different genres, and with a big overall approach to woman empowerment. Listening to their music will make you want to sing and dance along.

Nowhere to Run by Martha and the Vandellas – Joey Weslo



Silently stalking into your dreams. Pervading your every thought. The Vandellas’ irresistibility was an act of political subversion. Seductively strutting across the ‘60’s segregation lines. Dr. King fought in the streets; Motown fought on the airwaves. Whether you lived in the simmering ghettos of Detroit, or an all-white suburban neighborhood, the rhythms and harmonies were coming for you. There was nowhere to run, and nowhere to hide. Fingers delicately on the pulse, the girls of Motown captured the soul of the nation. The mightiest walls of oppression were never any match to the temptations of rock ‘n’ roll.

Potential Breakup Song by Aly & AJ – Kimberly Wilson



‘Potential Breakup Song’ is one of the most loved songs by this sister duo and my personal favorite, and all for good reason. This catchy girl anthem serves to remind all females everywhere that they deserve the best in a relationship, and shouldn’t be afraid to demand it.

Our Lips are Sealed by Go-Go’s – Lindsay Piotter



This song is so relevant specifically during the Middle School and High School years when cliques are especially prominent. It’s an upbeat jam with incredibly carefree lyrics. It brings a reminder that life is so much more fun when you don’t get involved in the extra drama.

Bonus Suggestions

You Can’t Hurry Love by The Supremes

Come See About Me by The Supremes

Jimmy Mack by Martha and the Vandellas

Leader of the Pack by The Shangri-Las

Cherry Bomb by The Runaways