Buffalo Theatre Presents: Defiance Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Playhouse Theatre Cost: $40 ADULT | $38 SENIOR/YOUTH Description: A 1971 Marine Corps base becomes a collision course over race, women and the exacting cost of doing the right thing. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000

Free Electronic Tax Return Filing Sunday, February 24, 2019 10:00 AM - 3:15 PM Where: Westmont Center Cost: Free Description: Get your state and dederal tax returns electronically prepared free of charge by student volunteers. Contact: Accounting Program