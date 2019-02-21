The Courier Staff’s Favorite “Happily Single” Songs

Mack the Knife by Bobby Darin – Joey Weslo

Bachelor on the prowl. Devil in the white hot city. A burning undercurrent pulsates from their heaving bodies. My love is vengeance. The alleys and streets run smooth with red. When the shark flashes his teeth, “scarlet billows start to spread.” I feed off their sacrifice. My hunger is insatiable. An unrivaled charm comes from intimacy with another’s fear. Wisps of smoke begin to rise and plume across the night sky. Herald the terror-stricken omen. Smoldering in the darkness is the immolation of another burning heart.

Love Myself by Hailee Steinfeld – Tessa Morton

Of course it helps that this song is a bop. At first it is easy to jam along to it without realizing quite how explicit the song’s references to self pleasure are. That said, if you watch the music video, you can see that the song is also about loving yourself no matter who you are and what you look like. It shows the importance of embracing and celebrating who you are and what you want.





I’m Yours by Jason Mraz – Miguel Angel Contreras III

A month ago, I would’ve been confused to see this track on a “Single’s Pride” playlist. The song’s chorus seems to sing about devotion and a heartfelt concession into being loved by another. With my love-laced history with this beautiful art, I used to think no differently.

That is until my best friend brought an insight that compelled me to a closer second look at the music, “That song isn’t about loving someone else, it’s really about loving yourself.”

“I’m Yours” is a grooving love ballad, but it sings from the perspective of someone who finally learns to give in to love and life’s possibilities right before they do. An internally conflicted instant before someone begins their journey into love and they must resolve their willingness to surrender with themselves.

Open up your mind and see like me. I won’t hesitate no more. Look into your heart and you’ll find love. We’re just one big family. There’s no need to complicate. Our time is short. Open up your plans, damn, you’re free.

In the lines between lines he shares with us practical, emotional wisdom. Reminding us that sometimes we spend too much time staring in the mirror attempting to create the illusion of perfection. So much so that sometimes we fog it up trying to get so close. The best thing we can do is let perceptions of perfection stay blurry. We can be happy with whatever we choose to be instead, and just go with the seasons :).





Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it) by Beyonce – Madison Venckus

Single or not, Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” is always a great song for jamming out to. I’d be shocked if you haven’t heard this song, but if you haven’t I would would compare it to Natasha Benningford’s “Unwritten.” Catchy lyrics, upbeat tune and Beyonce. There isn’t really much else to say.

Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself by Jess Glynne – Lindsay Piotter

Not only is this song catchy, it also has an empowering message. A lot of us are our own enemy and worst critic. If we learn to become more gentle with ourselves, it will also be easier for red flags to be raised in our gut when someone besides ourselves is being unnecessarily hard on us. In the song Jess states, “I’m kind of tired of marching on my own,” because she has come to the point where maybe she is the only one that knows how to really love herself which is definitely both a blessing and a curse. Overall, the song is an instant confidence booster and mood lifter.

Ridin’ Solo by Jason Derulo – Kimberly Wilson

Jason Derulo puts a much needed positive spin on being single in his 2010 hit Ridin’ Solo. Throughout the upbeat pop song, he emphasizes the freeness that comes along with getting out of a bad relationship and not being tied down. This catchy track is sure to make anybody who may be feeling down about being single see the many upsides of not being in a relationship, like being able to do whatever you want and not having to answer to anyone.