COD to Host Student Elections for Student Leadership Council Positions

This spring, the Student Leadership Council (SLC) will host elections for the positions of president, vice president and student trustee. All students enrolled in at least one credit hour will be eligible to vote.

SLC, which aims to bridge the gap between COD board members and students, serves as the representatives of the student body for decisions regarding the development of the college.

Students who applied to run for the offices have certain criteria that must be met, specific to each position. For example, the president and vice president must meet a GPA requirement of 2.5, and the student trustee must live in District 502. The terms up for election will run from May 2019 to May 2020.

While the number of potential candidates fluctuates yearly, the competition for each position is difficult to gauge so early in the campaigns.

“We really encourage students to take out information packets and to apply, but we don’t always know until [the application due date, Feb. 15] how many people are running officially for the positions. We hope for two to three people per position,” said Stephanie Quirk, SLC adviser.

As with any election, it is important to be well-informed about the candidates as well as the duties of each position. Additional information can be found on the front window of the SLC office, SSC 2214. Elections are set for mid-March. The Courier reached out to current SLC President Yasmin Issa and received no response.