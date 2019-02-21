State of our Student Leadership: Q&A with SLC President Yasmine Issa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Courier recently spoke with current Student Leadership Council (SLC) president Yasmine Issa about her experience with SLC, as well as her most rewarding experiences working for the student body.

What drove you to run for your SLC position?

I am very inquisitive in nature so the first time I was informed about the Student Leadership Council I wanted to know who they were and what they do. Upon my first encounter with the council, I was captured by the idea of SLC. A student organization that really focuses on growing other leaders while allowing you to develop yourself at the same time. I told myself that this is what I wanted to do.

What is your favorite part about being in SLC?

My favorite part of being a part SLC is having the opportunity to meet amazing people and learn from them along the way. I enjoy being a part of a group where we can bring our ideas to the table and create something we are proud to share with the school.

What significant contributions has SLC made to COD during your term?

SLC has accomplished many milestones this year internally and externally. With the help of students, one of them was registering over 700 students to vote last semester. Also, with the departure of the former COD president, SLC members sit on the Presidential Search Committee to seat a new president.

Why do you think it is important for students to be involved with decisions regarding COD?

I think students should be involved with decision making regarding COD because students are what make COD COD. They are the ones that walk through the halls daily. They are the life and soul of the school so they most definitely have great insight into what matters and what can make a difference.

What was your most rewarding experience from being in SLC?

It has been a wonderful term so far and there are so many experiences that deserve to be called the most rewarding, but to pick one I would say Advocacy Day because it is a great representation of the students’ voice.

What is your piece of advice for incoming members of SLC/the next president?

This is an experience for life. There is an abundance of opportunities out there professional or not, where leadership ties into all of them. This is a chance you have been blessed with to develop yourself alongside with your peers. Great leaders are the ones who start. Make this the beginning of new discoveries.