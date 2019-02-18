Inside COD: Black History Month, helping a professor battling cancer and the Self-Employment in the Arts conference
February 18, 2019
This month, we talk to COD Manager of Student Diversity and Inclusion, David Swope, who talks about the Black History Month events going on around campus. We highlight a COD English Professor who is getting help from his friends! And Amy Rogers tells us about SEA Conference! Plus, we have a GREAT giveaway for THREE lucky viewers!
