Illinois Institute of Technology and College of DuPage Form Guaranteed Admission Agreement

College of DuPage and the Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) have a new guaranteed admission agreement. This agreement will provide a smooth transfer path for COD students selecting Illinois Tech undergraduate degrees. Tracks for Illinois Tech’s College of Architecture and its Armour College of Engineering are also included.

Illinois Tech will accept applications from COD students who are pursuing associate of arts or associate of science degrees. The agreement also states that eligible students may concurrently enroll in COD and Illinois Tech. Those who are enrolled at COD will take Illinois Tech’s gateway course.

Illinois Tech courses are offered through their FastFoward to Illinois Tech Program at $100 per credit hour. COD students who are accepted to Illinois Tech through the new agreement will also be offered an IIT Scholarship of $25,000 with full-time enrollment. COD graduates are guaranteed access to Illinois Tech’s programming, with the financial benefit.

Illinois Tech offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, science, architecture, business, design, human sciences, applied technology and law. It’s also one of 21 institutions that comprise the Association of Independent Technological Universities (AITU).

“At Illinois Tech we are always seeking ways to make top-quality educational opportunities available to the broadest number of students possible. Our partnership with College of DuPage offers not only an easy transition but also financial incentives to support students on their path to success,” said Illinois Tech’s provost, Peter Kilpatrick.

Illinois Tech has multiple campuses including: Mies Campus in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, a downtown Chicago campus, Moffett Campus in Bedford Park, and a suburban Rice Campus in Wheaton. With Illinois Tech’s Wheaton campus closely located to COD’s main campus in Glen Ellyn, students have the ability to complete their degree in DuPage County.

“This agreement is particularly valuable for students pursuing engineering or architecture because Illinois Tech has created specific tracks in these competitive fields to give our students a clear course of study with a great deal of academic support along the way,” said College of DuPage Provost Dr. Mark Curtis-Chávez.

This agreement provides College of DuPage graduates guaranteed access to Illinois Tech’s highly regarded programming, with financial benefits that make their dreams of higher education easier to achieve.