College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Menu

Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

Back to Article
Back to Article

Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

COD Newsroom Flickr

COD Newsroom Flickr

COD Newsroom Flickr

Madison Venckus, News Editor
February 13, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The College of DuPage Library Media Lab now includes new services to assist students in developing and producing media-related projects. The expanded area opened  Jan. 23 with a ceremony in the library to celebrate the addition.

The new space is 1,200-square-feet and features state-of-the-art equipment, including audio recording booths, a video and photography production studio, creative digital workstations, and video/audio recording equipment to be used both in the library and to be checked out.

Items that can be checked out include: cassette players, CD players, podiums, microphones, voice recorders, video projectors, laptops, wireless remotes, Canon HD camcorders, flat screen monitors, overhead projectors, DVD players, white boards, laser pointers tripods and more.

The ceremony began with remarks from Interim COD President  Brian Caputo, Assistant Provost in Academic Affairs Kirk Overstreet,and Library Associate Dean Jennifer McIntosh.

“We’re providing our students a controlled environment in which they can create video presentations, record voice overs or craft digital designs with immediate assistance from lab staff,” McIntosh said. “By giving students greater access to the necessary tools that help them with class projects, they are better prepared for post-college careers as employers want people with these skills.”

The first media lab opened in the library in 2015. The allotted space for the lab was smaller. Hours and resources were limited. With the new media lab, students working on class projects such as videos, music or podcasts have a wider variety of resources available to them.

COD Board of Trustee members Christine Fenne and Frank Napolitano attended the opening of the lab. Napolitano stressed the importance of advanced technology with high learning.

“The industry has come so far, and we must constantly improve to give our students the skills they need to be successful,” Napolitano said. “This lab is a wonderful addition to the college and a testament to COD’s dedication to providing our students the tools they will need as they complete their studies and seek employment in a growing digital world.”

McIntosh highlighted the difference between a digital consumer and a digital producer. Students producing more content will need access to more tools.

Students, faculty and staff are all encouraged to check out the new media lab located in the lower lever of the library.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
Madison Venckus, News Editor

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    Is American intervention in Venezuela justified?

  • News

    Board of Trustees Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi Resigns

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    Cleve Carney Gallery expansion approved ahead of Frida Kahlo 2020 exhibition.

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    Beloved College of DuPage professor fights cancer with optimism.

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    We’re hiring!

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    Cannabis use in teens not a gateway to conduct problems, study suggests – but risks remain

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    Science Needs Religion: Professors go Head to Head on Controversial Topic

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    Baby Shark Tank (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo)

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    At top colleges that train America’s elite, veterans are an almost invisible minority

  • Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

    News

    The ACLU’s frontline battle challenging Trump’s overreach

Navigate Right
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion