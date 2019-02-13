Library Media Lab Celebrates New Expansion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The College of DuPage Library Media Lab now includes new services to assist students in developing and producing media-related projects. The expanded area opened Jan. 23 with a ceremony in the library to celebrate the addition.

The new space is 1,200-square-feet and features state-of-the-art equipment, including audio recording booths, a video and photography production studio, creative digital workstations, and video/audio recording equipment to be used both in the library and to be checked out.

Items that can be checked out include: cassette players, CD players, podiums, microphones, voice recorders, video projectors, laptops, wireless remotes, Canon HD camcorders, flat screen monitors, overhead projectors, DVD players, white boards, laser pointers tripods and more.

The ceremony began with remarks from Interim COD President Brian Caputo, Assistant Provost in Academic Affairs Kirk Overstreet,and Library Associate Dean Jennifer McIntosh.

“We’re providing our students a controlled environment in which they can create video presentations, record voice overs or craft digital designs with immediate assistance from lab staff,” McIntosh said. “By giving students greater access to the necessary tools that help them with class projects, they are better prepared for post-college careers as employers want people with these skills.”

The first media lab opened in the library in 2015. The allotted space for the lab was smaller. Hours and resources were limited. With the new media lab, students working on class projects such as videos, music or podcasts have a wider variety of resources available to them.

COD Board of Trustee members Christine Fenne and Frank Napolitano attended the opening of the lab. Napolitano stressed the importance of advanced technology with high learning.

“The industry has come so far, and we must constantly improve to give our students the skills they need to be successful,” Napolitano said. “This lab is a wonderful addition to the college and a testament to COD’s dedication to providing our students the tools they will need as they complete their studies and seek employment in a growing digital world.”

McIntosh highlighted the difference between a digital consumer and a digital producer. Students producing more content will need access to more tools.

Students, faculty and staff are all encouraged to check out the new media lab located in the lower lever of the library.