Board of Trustees Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi Resigns

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Votes will be cast to fill two six year term positions on the Board of Trustees come April 2. Four candidates, Annette Corrigan , Marc Incrocci, Dan Bailey and Maureen Dunne, are on the ballot running for the positions. Trustees Alan Bennett and Joseph Wozniak are not seeking re-election along with former chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi who stepped down earlier this year.

Mazzochi was recently elected to the 47th seat in the House of Representatives. Mazzochi won the district that includes parts Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Hinsdale and Westmont over Democrat competitor Jim Caffrey.

Mazzochi, who is an Elmhurst resident, was chosen to fill Patti Bellock’s state representative seat when it was left vacant in July 2018. She was than officially elected to the seat this past November.

Mazzochi resigned as board chairman on Jan. 17. She will continue to serve as a trustee for the immediate future and Vice Chairman Frank Napolitano will complete her term as board chairman until the next organizational meeting which is set for April or May 2019.

Mazzochi was unanimously voted in to serve as the chairwoman her third consecutive year by fellow board of trustee members. She filled the position in December 2018 after the resignation of former chairwoman Kathy Hamilton.

As chairwoman, Mazzochi has voted against raising the property tax fees and balanced the college’s budget during the state’s budget disagreement. Mazzochi has also been credited for a series of reform that eventually led to the Higher Learning Commission probation lift in November 2017.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as your Chairman of this Board through a very historical period of governance at this wonderful College,” Mazzochi said. “I have been in consultation on this process with Vice Chairman Frank Napolitano, and I look forward to working with him through the transition. I am glad he will continue our excellent progress on the strategic plans that we, as a Board, have worked on together and refined over the past planning and budgeting years.”

Napolitano is currently serving a six-year term and chairs the board’s budget committee. Napolitano praised Mazzochi’s work while on the board saying she met the challenges of leadership with grit and determination.

“Your leadership helped us continue to move the College forward during a very divided time on this Board. I truly appreciate the Board’s trust in me as vice chairman and for the opportunity to serve out your term as Board chairman,” Napolitano said.