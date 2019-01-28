Level Up: What the future holds for Bungie, GameStop and EA’s Star Wars gaming franchise

College Reps on Campus Wednesday, January 30, 2019 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Partnership Hall (SRC/SSC Upper Walkway) Cost: Free Description: Visit with reps from Elmhurst College, Illinois Tech, and Grand Canyon and Western Illinois universities. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977

Student Life Fair Wednesday, January 30, 2019 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Student Services Center Atrium Cost: free Description: Visit with reps from the more than 90 registered clubs at COD. Contact: Student Life, (630) 942-2243