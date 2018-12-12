Wings and Techcetera galleries showcase talent

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 10 Photos Alison Pfaff Fashion Studies students display their garments

Student talent is being showcased currently in the Wings and Techcetera Art Galleries.

In the Techcetera, under instruction from Eva Stevens, three Fashion Studies students display their garments. Liam McClelland made a menswear piece, Temuulen Dashdondog and Neyla Savenok created Womenswear pieces.

In the Wings Art Gallery, Beginning Ceramics students, under instruction from Marina Kuchinski and Benjamin Buchenot, have their artwork on display.