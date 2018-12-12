Wings and Techcetera galleries showcase talent
December 12, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Student talent is being showcased currently in the Wings and Techcetera Art Galleries.
In the Techcetera, under instruction from Eva Stevens, three Fashion Studies students display their garments. Liam McClelland made a menswear piece, Temuulen Dashdondog and Neyla Savenok created Womenswear pieces.
In the Wings Art Gallery, Beginning Ceramics students, under instruction from Marina Kuchinski and Benjamin Buchenot, have their artwork on display.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.