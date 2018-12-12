College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

Wings and Techcetera galleries showcase talent

Alison Pfaff, Head Photo Editor
December 12, 2018

Gallery|10 Photos
Alison Pfaff
Fashion Studies students display their garments

Student talent is being showcased currently in the Wings and Techcetera Art Galleries.

In the Techcetera, under instruction from Eva Stevens, three Fashion Studies students display their garments. Liam McClelland made a menswear piece, Temuulen Dashdondog and Neyla Savenok created Womenswear pieces.

In the Wings Art Gallery,  Beginning Ceramics students, under instruction from Marina Kuchinski and Benjamin Buchenot, have their artwork on display.

About the Writer
Alison Pfaff, Head Photo Editor

