Science Needs Religion: Professors go Head to Head on Controversial Topic

“My thesis tonight is a very simple one, and also very popular… Science is wonderful and important, but it is not our only source of truth. If science can’t prove [a thesis] then we can’t really hold it as truth,” Philosophy Professor Peter Kanetis said.

“Religion and Science: Is there conflict between them?” was organized by Philosophy professor Peter Kanetis and religion professor Jonathan Parsons on Thursday, Nov. 29 in the Health and Science Center. Hosted by Religious Studies Professor Leslie Wolf and featuring lectures from Aaron Bartolome, Kanetis and Parsons, the seminar covered their different views on how religion and science relate.

Parsons was the first of the three professors to speak on the religion and science debate. Parsons contended science and religion each represent different areas of examination, which is scientific fact versus religious values. His presentation was formulated around that idea that without religious or philosophical beliefs, scientific studies and observations can’t be completely factual.

“In order for science to constitute conflict, we have to think that a religious belief or observation is true,” Parsons said.

Parsons argued scientists attempt to explain natural phenomena with natural phenomena. This is seen in science labs where experimental results are based off human observations with our five senses, hence phenomena are explained with phenomena.

He went on to explain the difference between value claims and descriptive claims. An example of a value claim would be, “pain is bad.”

“A descriptive claim would be something like, ‘non-human animals are capable of feeling pain,’” Parsons said.

Following Parsons was Kanetis, who spoke on the questions surrounding science being the only source of truth. He focused on scientism, and reported that scientism believes there is no truth unless backed up or proved by science.

“Science is awesome, and I am fascinated by the idea of science. But science isn’t the only way that we know. If we think that science is the only source of truth, there would be nothing inside of the box,” Kanetis said.

The box Kanetis was referring to was the truth box. The truth box is a tangible way to explain the difference between science proving an idea and using an idea. An example he used was mathematics.

“Science does not prove math; it uses math. We don’t prove two plus two with science. We prove that with math and logic,” Kanetis said. “If we have to define what truth is, do we look at a chemical reaction?”

Bartolome trailed Kanetis’ presentation by touching on whether or not naturalism has been defeated. Naturalism originated as a philosophical viewpoint where everything arose from natural properties and causes. Supernatural or spiritual explanations are excluded from this theory.

He briefly touched on the scientific idea of materials, which claims the human person is strictly a material object. This was explained as the combination of neurons building together to create something and, in this case, a human.

Following the three presentations was an open question and answer panel for audience members to add input on the professors’ findings. The first audience question asked whether or not the three presenters agreed or disagreed with each others’ claims.

“I don’t believe that me thinking the earth is beautiful puts much evidence into there being a creator. I don’t think religion should be giving us explanations for nature. I don’t think your religious faith should rise and fall depending on their explanation of cosmos,” Parsons said.

Following Parsons response, a second audience member asked how each professor defined religion.

“It is hard to have a precise exact definition, in philosophy class or religion class. The one area where they are alike is where they are seeking for answers. Religion has some reality that goes beyond physics and reality, Kanetis said.

Parsons characterized religion as a offer of savior from the limiting abilities of human existence.

“A religion includes a diagnosis and a cure or way of permanent resolution. It’s not a problem that concerns the nonsacred. It’s not a problem we can fix by having something right. There is something wrong with human existence itself,” Parsons said.

As the professors suggested potential approaches for seeking knowledge outside of the scientific method, they also revealed what has evolved from religious beliefs and practices over time. Those who are interested in Philosophy and Religious Studies are encouraged to get involved in COD’s introductory and specialized courses that dive deeper into humans’ ideas and values. Beyond classes, the Philosophy Club also meets every Thursday at 5 pm in BIC 2541 where all are welcome.