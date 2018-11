LinkedIn Workshop Wednesday, November 28, 2018 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 3439 Cost: Free Description: Learn how to create a professional LinkedIn profile, and how to connect and network with others professionals. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230

Prairie Workday Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1234 Cost: Free Description: Lend a hand helping to restore COD's prairies by volunteering for this workday doing activities such as brush cutting, seed collecting, planting and more. Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552