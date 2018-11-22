Give back this holiday season, donate to the Fuel Pantry

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the holidays approaching faster than ever, it is easy to forget the true meaning of the holidays – the gift of giving. Giving back to the community does not have to be a chore. Instead, you can donate to the College of DuPage Fuel Pantry, the on campus food pantry for all students, staff and faculty members on campus.

Research done by Phi Theta Kappa in 2015 showed 100 out of 750 COD students reported having access to one-to-two full meals a day or less. To combat food insecurity, PTK members decided an on-campus food pantry was a necessity and made it their annual campus-wide project in 2015. The Fuel Pantry opened on campus in 2016.

The Fuel Pantry currently serves 120 students, ensuring they have access to free and nutritious food items. The pantry is available to all students, staff and faculty members who have a valid COD ID, which can be filled out for free in the Office of Student Life located in SSC 1217. Students and faculty can access the pantry almost every day classes are in session.

The Fuel Pantry is always looking for volunteers.

“Students and community members can get involved in the pantry by volunteering. They can email ptkfuelpantry@gmail.com to set up a training session,” said Rachel Matug, vice president of the Fuel Pantry.

For those unable to volunteer, the pantry is always accepting donations. Donations can be dropped off at Fuel Pantry in SRC 1000, next to the campus bookstore. They can also be brought to the Phi Theta Kappa office in SSC 2212 and the Office of Student Life.

Donations can include any non-perishable items, such as cereal bars, canned soups and vegetables, ramen noodles and spaghetti sauce. The pantry also accepts personal hygiene items, such as soap, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner. A full list of donatable items and pantry hours can be found at http://cod.edu/student_life/pantry.aspx