Courier TV: New interim president, Stan Lee’s COD connection and Holiday time!

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Where: Center for Entrepreneurship, 2525 Cabot Dr., Suite 201, Lisle Cost: Free Description: Gain helpful tips on what to include in your capabilities statement. Contact: Center for Entrepreneurship (630) 942-2600
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Where: Seaton Computing Center, Room 120 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the Computer Science 3+1 program with Lewis University. Contact: Justin Hardee (630) 942-3977
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM Where: Health and Science Center, Room 1109 Cost: Free Description: Learn more about the program, its curriculum and job outlook. Registration required. Contact: http://admissions.cod.edu
Courier Podcast Network
Full Print Edition
COD Student Polls
Student jobs, housing and for sale
Loading Recent Classifieds...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.