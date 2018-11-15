COD Celebrates Upcoming Frida Kahlo Exhibit

Slideshow • 7 Photos Alison Pfaff Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl performs at the celebration of the upcoming Frida Kahlo exhibit, coming to COD in the summer of 2020.

With pieces from Museo Dolores Olmedo, College of DuPage will premiere the largest private collection of Frida Kahlo’s artwork in the McAninch Art Center and Cleve Carney Art Gallery. This exhibit is planned to open in June of 2020. According to the event’s press release, there will be 26 pieces, with self portraits from various points in Kahlo’s life. On Nov. 10, COD hosted a celebration for the upcoming exhibit, featuring student’s work such as a Frida Kahlo cake, as well as a replica of one of Kahlo’s iconic dresses, created by the fashion design students. The exhibit is currently in England, will be transported to Milan, then to College of DuPage. This will be the first time since 1978 that Kahlo’s works will be shown in the Chicagoland area.