Level Up podcast: What’s the best anime of all time?

Friday, November 16, 2018 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Please click on URL below. Cost: Free Description: Lend a helping hand in restoring COD's prairies by volunteering for this workday processing some of the dozens of seeds found on this natural laboratory. Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552
Friday, November 16, 2018 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Where: Green House (west of TEC) Cost: Free Description: Explore COD's Greenhouse on this free tour guided by Greenhouse Supervisor Amy Hull. Contact: (630) 942-2208, ce@cod.edu
Thursday, November 15, 2018 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Where: Westmont Center Cost: Free Description: Come visit us and learn more about what the Westmont Center and COD have to offer. Contact: Admissions 630-942-2626
Courier Podcast Network
Full Print Edition
COD Student Polls
Student jobs, housing and for sale
Loading Recent Classifieds...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.