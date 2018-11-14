Comic: Life before social media

Prairie Workday: Seed Processing Friday, November 16, 2018 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Please click on URL below. Cost: Free Description: Lend a helping hand in restoring COD's prairies by volunteering for this workday processing some of the dozens of seeds found on this natural laboratory. Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552

Sage Series: Behind the Scenes at the COD Greenhouse Friday, November 16, 2018 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Where: Green House (west of TEC) Cost: Free Description: Explore COD's Greenhouse on this free tour guided by Greenhouse Supervisor Amy Hull. Contact: (630) 942-2208, ce@cod.edu