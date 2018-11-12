College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Courier TV Buzz: COD celebrates Veterans Day

Courier TV
November 12, 2018

There is a lot going on this week for Veteran’s Day. The College of DuPage catches you up with all the Buzz. In recognition of Veteran’s Day, The College will host the 12th Annual Veteran’s Day Program on Monday, November 12th. All that and much more of this weeks edition of the Courier Buzz.

Courier TV Buzz: COD celebrates Veterans Day