Halloween Game Day with the Sci-Fi/Fantasy & Gaming Club

Prairie Workday: Seed Processing Friday, November 9, 2018 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Please click on URL below. Cost: Free Description: Lend a helping hand in restoring COD's prairies by volunteering for this workday processing some of the dozens of seeds found on this natural laboratory. Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552

School Stage: Pete The Cat Friday, November 9, 2018 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $8 Description: Our most popular family show is back! When Pete the Cat gets sent to live with the Biddle family, and boy are they square! Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000