Halloween Game Day with the Sci-Fi/Fantasy & Gaming Club

Friday, November 9, 2018 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Please click on URL below. Cost: Free Description: Lend a helping hand in restoring COD's prairies by volunteering for this workday processing some of the dozens of seeds found on this natural laboratory. Contact: Lee Kesselman, (630) 942-2552
Friday, November 9, 2018 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $8 Description: Our most popular family show is back! When Pete the Cat gets sent to live with the Biddle family, and boy are they square! Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Thursday, November 8, 2018 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Where: McAninch Arts Center, Belushi Performance Hall Cost: $24 Description: Watch Ian McKellen in this contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's classic. Contact: MAC Ticket office, atthemac.org (630) 942-4000
Will you vote in the Nov. 6 election?
Yes (75%, 6 Votes)
No (25%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 8
