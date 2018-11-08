Who’s on Your Ballot

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Illinois Gubernatorial Candidates: Viewpoints on Healthcare, Drugs, Education and Civil rights

JB Pritzker – Democratic candidate

JB Pritzker is the Democratic candidate running for Illinois governor.

On the issue of healthcare, Pritzker proposed an option for all Illinois residents to buy low-cost insurance. According to Ballotpedia, Pritzker said he will work on lowering costs at no disadvantage to the taxpayer.



Pritzker believes that marijuana should be legalized and taxed.

“I will invest in a public education system that improves the well-being of every child and prepares them for the jobs of tomorrow. I will oppose school vouchers and charter school expansion and will work to construct a stronger birth-to-five system of early childhood education,” Pritzker said on his 2018 Illinois Gubernatorial website, JBPritzker.com

On the issue of civil rights, Pritzker believes transgender individuals should be welcome to serve as state troopers and he stands up against LGBTQ intolerance in schools.

Bruce Rauner – Republican candidate Lealan C. Buehrer



Bruce Rauner is the Republican candidate running for Illinois governor.

Rauner has not taken LGBT-supportive actions but said he would not try to undo marriage equality in the state which is now a moot point following the 2015 Supreme Court decision.



On the issue of drugs, Rauner takes a pro-drug reform stance.

Rauner hopes to close the gap between high and low income schools in Chicago.

Grayson “Kash” Jackson – Libertarian candidate

Grayson “Kash” Jackson is the Libertarian candidate running for Illinois governor.

As of 2018, Johnson was attending Columbia College of Missouri to receive a bachelor’s degree criminal justice. Jackson served in the Navy for 20 years from 1996 to 2016 and was a reserve sheriff deputy for Lake County, Illinois.

William “Sam” McCann – Conservative candidate

William “Sam” McCann is the Conservative candidate running for Illinois governor.

McCann is a current Republican member of the Illinois State Senate, representing District 50 after being elected in 2012. He will serve until January 2019 and did not file for re-election.

Congressional Districts: These Congressional Districts include parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties.

District 3:

Art Jones – Republican

Art Jones is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Republican candidate. Jones was a 2016 and 2012 candidate for the 3rd district prior to his defeat by Richard Grabowski in the Republican primary.

Daniel Lipinski – Democratic

Daniel Lipinski is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Democratic candidate. Prior to running in 2018, Lipinski was elected in the 3rd Congressional District in 2004 and won re-election in 2016.

District 5:

Tom Hanson – Republican

Tom Hanson is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Republican candidate.

Michael Quigley – Democratic

Michael Quigley is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Democratic candidate. Quigley is already a Democratic member of the U.S. House after being elected in 2009 and than re-elected in 2016.

District 6:

Sean Casten – Democratic

Sean Casten is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Democratic candidate. After advancing from the primaries,

Peter Roskam – Republican

Peter Roskam is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Republican candidate.

He was first elected 2006, after serving on the Illinois State Senate from 2000 to 2007 and the Illinois House of Representatives from 1993 to 1998.

District 8:

JD Diganvker – Republican

JD Diganvker is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Republican candidate.

Raja Krishnamoorthi – Democratic

Raja Krishnamoorthi is running in the 2018 U.S. House election as a Democratic candidate. Krishnamoorthi previously ran in 2012 but was defeated by Tammy Duckworth in the Democratic primary.

District 11:

Bill Foster – Democratic

Bill Foster is running for the 2018 U.S. House election as a Democratic candidate. Foster won re-election in the 11th district in 2016.

Nick Stella – Republican

Nick Stella is running for the 2018 U.S. House election as a Republican candidate. Stella sought election in the 2016 election but was defeated by Tonia Khouri in the primary.

District 14:

Randy Hultgren – Republican

Randall Mark “Randy” Hultgran is running for the 2018 U.S. House election as a Republican candidate. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010 after serving in the Illinois State Senate from 2007 to 2011 and the House from 1998 to 2007.

Lauren Underwood – Democratic

Lauren Underwood is running for the 2018 U.S. House election as a Democratic candidate.

Attorney General:

Kwame Raoul – Democrat

Kwame Raoul is a Democratic candidate running for Attorney General of Illinois. Raoul was first elected to the Illinois State Senate in 2006 after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2004. Following Democrat, Lisa Madigan, not following for re-election in 2014, Raoul is the next Democratic candidate running for her seat. Democratic candidates have won seven of the ten previous attorney general elections.

Erika Harold – Republican

Erika Harold is a Republican candidate running for Attorney General of Illinois. Harold was previously a 2014 Republican candidate seeking election to the U.S. House of Representative to represent the 13th Congressional District of Illinois. The most recent Republican candidates to win an attorney general election was Jim Ryan in 1998. Victory for Harold in the Attorney General race would create a Republican triplex.

Bubba Harsy – Libertarian

Bubba Harsy is a Libertarian Party candidate running for Attorney General of Illinois. Harsy was previously an independent candidate for District 116 of the Illinois s House of Representatives in 2016. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, Harsy was removed from the ballot with the reasoning behind this removal was not being made clear.

Secretary of State:

Steve Dutner – Libertarian

Steve Dutner is a Libertarian Party candidate running for Illinois Secretary of State. Dunter has his bachelor’s degree in management and leadership from Judson University and has worked in management and sales professionally.

Jason Helland – Republican

Jason Helland is a Republican candidate running for Illinois Secretary of State. Helland was elected Grudy County State’s Attorney in 2012 and is an assistant state’s attorney at the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.