Understanding Your Ballot

Come election day Nov. 6, voters have a much more intricate decision to make rather than just choosing Democrat or Republican. All Illinois voters will have the choice between Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Rauner and his Democratic challenger, JB Pritzker, in the statewide race. Independent candidate, William McCann and Libertarian candidate, Grayson “Kash” Jackson, are also in the running.

Likewise, the Illinois Secretary of State race between Republican candidate, Jason Helland; Libertarian candidate, Steve Dutner and current Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who is a Democrat, will be on voters ballots statewide.

Lieutenant governor, Illinois attorney general, treasurer and comptroller candidates all run at a statewide level and appear on all Illinois ballots.

At the state level, there are a total of 118 seats in the Illinois House of Representatives. All seats in the Illinois House of Representatives are up for election or re-election every two years. Those 118 seats are what voters will see on ballots depending on the Illinois House of Representative District a voter lives in.

A House district is formed by splitting a senate district in half, which forms 59 Senate districts in Illinois. Each House member represents an average of 105,000 residents, according to ballotpedia.com, and Senate districts represent over 200,000 residents.

At the federal level, there are 18 U.S. Congressional districts dividing the Illinois population amongst them. College of DuPage students generally live within districts 3, 5, 6, 8, 11 and 14, which include parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties.

With President Donald Trump in office, the U.S. House of Representatives currently has more Republican candidates than Democratic. In the upcoming election, Matt Flegenheimer, Grant Gold and Umi Syam said in a New York Times article that if Republican candidates continue to have more people in the House, people may see more tax cuts and another attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act.

On the other hand, if Democratic candidates gain a majority in the House, Flegenheimer said people may see impeachment proceedings along with a return to divided government.