COD’s Spirit Week Set to be a Scary Good Time

The week leading up to Halloween at College of DuPage promises to be an exciting one. ‘Spirit Week’ will be loaded with several fun activities for students to partake in, culminating with this year’s Halloween Dance.

Paolo Mazza, Office of Student Life event planner, said the week is loaded with events for students to break up their studies and get more involved with the school.

Carnival Day will have a prize tent and delicious treats like root beer floats, hot pretzels and a cotton candy machine.

Club-A-Palooza will see many of the clubs and organizations on campus convene in the Student Services Center (SSC) Atrium to give students a chance to learn more about what their club is about.

“Sometimes the second week of school is too much for people,” Mazza said, referring to the Student Life Fair held every year where students get a chance to be introduced to the plethora of clubs and organizations COD has to offer. “So it’s an opportunity [for students] to meet the clubs again.”

The Halloween Dance, which will have food from Sporties Restaurant and Catering, will also feature a live DJ, a photo booth, Halloween-themed candy bar, props and accessories and a drink bar serving fun, Halloween-themed mocktails. Mazza said he hopes the dance will be a space for students and people in the community to come and have a great time.

Tickets for the dance are $5 each and can be purchased at the Student Life Office and various clubs leading up to the event. They’ll also be sold at the door. All the proceeds from ticket sales will go to COD clubs.

“It’s a great opportunity for clubs to make a lot of cash, instead of just doing bake sales and stuff,” Mazza said.

Spirit Week will run from Oct. 22-26 and will feature a Bubble Soccer tournament and a mechanical bull and wipeout day along with the aforementioned events. The annual festivities were planned by Mazza and the rest of the events committee, with help from Alter Ego Productions, COD’s student activities board.