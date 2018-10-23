Spirit Week preview, Easter Seals photos and a 5K recap

Thursday, October 25, 2018 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Where: Partnership Hall (SRC/SSC Upper Walkway) Cost: Free Description: Gateway SRA and Center for Community Advocacy are recruiting for various positions. Contact: Career Services (630) 942-2230
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Where: Berg Instructional Center, Room 1H08 Cost: Free Description: Art Professor David Ouellette presents on Mayan hieroglyphic writing and codices. Contact: Field Studies, (630) 942-2356, www.cod.edu/field
Courier Confidential
Full Print Edition
COD Student Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.
Student jobs, housing and for sale
Loading Recent Classifieds...
Get the Courier delivered to your inbox
Enter your email address below to receive our email updates.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.