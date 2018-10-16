College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

Indulge with help from the Food Truck Rally

Reanna Comiso, Features Editor
October 16, 2018

It’s the perfect contrast between physical fitness to excessive junk food. The College of DuPage’s  annual Food Truck Rally and Sunset 5k is a unique event for long-distance runners, “foodies” and everyone in-between.

The rally celebrated its eighth year, bringing food trucks from the greater Chicagoland area that turned the campus parking lots into their home for the day on Saturday.

The rally featured over 17 food trucks, with vendors like Skuddlebutts, Happy Lobster, Beavers Coffee and Donuts, Harold’s Chicken and more.

“I got food from Toasty Cheese, and it was great,” said Nicolle Cekal, COD student. “I loved every bite of it. I also got a marshmallow parfait and homemade hot chocolate from Mother Wilma’s. It was one of the best hot chocolates I ever had. Everything she makes is from scratch, which makes it 100 times better.”

Another guest tried one of the many cultural food trucks, Ruthella’s New Orleans Cuisine.

“I had a shrimp po’ boy, and it came very close to authentic New Orleans cuisine,” said Jonathan Eggers. “I thought it was delicious.”

With cuisine ranging from fried chicken and traditional barbeque to gourmet cupcakes and marshmallows, it made for a perfect way for attendees to indulge in comfort food or for runners to refuel after the big race.

Reanna Comiso, Features Editor
