Mitch Trubisky: Manifestation of Bears Dysfunction

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In absolute Bears fashion, they selected North Carolina Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, whose rise has been somewhat surprising but intriguing considering his physical skill set. Standing a modest 6 foot 2 inches, Trubisky passes the eye test with an athletic physique and lively arm. However, this only tells half the story. Trubisky spent three years in Chapel Hill and was a starter for only one of them. He would end up starting a total of 13 games in total through his college career and show flashes of a star, but is this enough to warrant a trade to the No. 2 pick in the draft? Many say no.

I am always in full support of going to get “THE guy” if you believe that is your franchise quarterback. However, when more information came to light following the pick, it became clear the Bears were doing what they do best – displaying to the world just how dysfunctional they are. It was reported that Head Coach John Fox was not informed the Bears would even be taking Trubisky until hours before the draft. The first alarm goes off. Just imagine having your boss undermine the plan that’s been discussed for months to improve the current business for an intern who doesn’t bring immediate value. Spoiler alert: you wouldn’t like it.

Add all that to the fact General Manager Ryan Pace kept his infatuation with Trubisky so secretive it was a shock to the rest of the league when the selection was made. Trubisky himself didn’t know he was being picked until Commissioner Roger Goodell said his name. While the Bears fans reacted in complete disbelief, the pick shouldn’t be a total shock considering the Bears’ recent history of shocking picks in the NFL Draft. Shea McClellin, selected in 2012 by the Bears, was considered at the time to be a reach at pick 19. McClellin is currently on New England. Kyle Long, a perennial Pro Bowler at guard for the Bears, was selected 20th overall and was a head scratcher for many as he had a second round grade throughout the draft process.

Ryan Pace has made his vision very clear. He wants to see a leader of the team in his quarterback, and he believes he has that in Trubisky. While the reviews for Trubisky as a young man have been glowing to say the least, history has not been kind to college quarterbacks who have started less than 20 college games. The most notable example being Mark Sanchez, who was a one-year starter at USC, leading them to the Rose Bowl. Another example is Cam Newton, who’s had an up-and-down career with the Carolina Panthers, highlighted by a Super Bowl run that seems like an outlier in his career. While the book still has to be written on Trubisky, his lack of command for a room and little playing experience had to have been red flags for the Bears.

The Bears have not had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Jim McMahon in 1985. They have not had a star at quarterback since Sid Luckman in the 1940’s. Concern among Bear fans is warranted. While Ryan Pace hasn’t done enough to warrant distrust, hitting on several key players in the draft, this appears to be his way of putting his tenure in Chicago on the line. Getting the quarterback right seems to be few and far between for many NFL franchises. However, Ryan Pace found his man to lead a historic franchise and perhaps someone to overcome dysfunction.