Courier Mock Draft





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The NFL Draft is upon us and the Courier sports presents it’s lone mock draft of the season.

1 Cleveland Browns- Myles Garrett Edge, Texas A&M

No fluff here the Browns get the best player in the draft to help solidify their pass rush for years to come

2 San Fransisco 49er’s- Solomon Thomas DE, Stanford

John Lynch having just signed a six year deal has some time to play with and not being the strongest draft at quarterback gives him a chance to strengthen the roster around the quarterback

3 Chicago Bears- Jamal Adams S, LSU

The Chicago Bears have struggled for years to find the right guy at safety post Mike Brown. A plug and play guy like Adams gives the Bears a future All-Pro

4 Jacksonville Jaguars- Leonard Fournette RB, LSU

The draft goes back to back on LSU Tigers. Fournette gives the Jaguars a physical presence to really see if Bortles can run the offense

5 Tennessee Titans- OJ Howard TE, Alabama

The best friend of a young quarterback is a reliable tight end and getting Marcus Mariota OJ Howard to throw to is a big plus to a Tennessee team on the rise

6 New York Jets- Mitch Trubisky QB, North Carolina

We have our first quarterback taken and the Jets have a guy in Trubisky who will need some time but could find a nice place in the league with his talent

7 Los Angeles Chargers- Mike Williams WR, Clemson

With the health of Keenan Allen a common question mark, the Chargers get a big and physical playmaker to help Philip Rivers out

8 Carolina Panthers- Christian McCaffery RB, Stanford

Cam Newton took a beating last year . Carolina shouldn’t put much further thought into this pick, protect your franchise and pick the most versatile player in the draft

9 Cincinati Bengals- Reuben Foster LB, Alabama

The Bengals get better on defense with a unit that has struggled to find a linebacker to pair with Vontez Burfict

10 Buffalo Bills- Johnathan Allen DE, Alabama

The Bills go defensive line to pair with Lorenzo Alexander and bolster the pass rush

11 New Orleans Saints- Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State

The Saints have struggled defensively for years especially in disrupting the passing game. Having a long corner is a start to getting Drew Brees some help

12 Cleveland Browns- Patrick Mahomes QB, Texas Tech

With Trubisky off the board, the Browns pick the kid with the liveliest arm in the draft. His ability to create and make tough throws is intriguing for Hue Jackson

13 Arizona Cardinals- Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan

Bruce Arians has a Super Bowl ready roster and getting more weapons for Carson Palmer is paramount. Picking up the All American would be nice to pair with Larry Fitzgerald

14 Philadelphia Eagles- John Ross WR, Washington

Having Alshon Jeffery on a 1-year deal, getting a player like John Ross gives this roster a playmaker that over the past couple of years have been devoid of them

15 Indianapolis Colts- Hassan Riddick LB, Temple

The Colts finally get some defensive help with the drafts quickest riser. Riddick gives the Colts a good linebacker on downs 1 and 2 then a great pass rusher in their sub packages

16 Baltimore Ravens- David Njoku TE, Miami

Ozzie Newsome knows what it takes to be a great tight end and player with Njoku’s talent should get Joe Flacco pounding the table

17 Washington Redskins- TJ Watt Edge, Wisconsin

Perhaps the one player experts can’t get a pulse on, is a good fit for the Redskins who are looking to improve a pass rush that has Ryan Kerrigan on board

18 Tennessee Titans- Malik Hooker S, Ohio State

The Titans continue to build on an already solid draft with the best cover safety in the draft.

19 Tampa Bay Bucaneers- Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State

Giving Jameis Winston the home run threat of Dalvin Cook in the backfield could help give them the firepower to give Atlanta fits in the NFC South

20 Denver Broncos- Cam Robinson OT, Alabama

With their future franchise quarterback already on the roster, John Elway buys the insurance plan to his expensive mortgage with the most physically gifted pass protector in the draft

21 Detroit Lions- Adoree Jackson CB, USC

The Lions look to improve defensively and get the added bonus of getting a generational return talent. Jackson holds the NCAA record of 8 return touchdowns

22 Miami Dolphins- Jordan Willis Edge, Kansas State

Jordan Willis paired with Cameron Wake is a terror for AFC East teams in the coming years

23 New York Giants- Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin

The Giants are a better football team when Eli Manning is a able to stay upright. Ramczyk is a plug and play tackle that’ll be a blessing for Eli

24 Oakland Raiders- Garett Boles OT, Utah

Donald Penn, 34, is nearing the end of a solid career. The Raiders look to get their next pass protector in Boles, who can play on the right until the eventual retirement of Penn

25 Houston Texans- Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson

Bill O’Brien doesn’t have much time to wait on his roster of quarterbacks to develop. The Texans get the most dynamic quarterback in the draft in Watson

26 Seattle Seahawks- Forrest Lamp OG, Western Kentucky

You can’t put a price on protecting your quarterback and getting a versatile lineman in Lamp gives you more insurance for Russell Wilson

27 Kansas City Chiefs- Joe Mixon RB, Oklahoma

The troubled back finds a home in Kansas City with Andy Reid, a coach who historically has done wonders for players with baggage.

28 Dallas Cowboys- Quincy Wilson CB, Florida

Dallas desperately needs help on defense if they hope to make a legitimate Super Bowl run. Helping out the pass defense with long corner in Wilson is a start

29 Green Bay Packers- Alvin Kamara RB, Tennessee

Having to start Ty Montgomery, a wide receiver, at running back is something I’m sure Mike McCarthey would like to avoid this season. Getting a talented back in Kamara for Rodgers should help establish some balance in Green Bay again

30 Pittsburgh Steelers- Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan

Perhaps the most polarizing player in the draft in terms of film, Peppers brings versatility and toughness to the back end of a Pittsburgh defense that has struggled in recent years.

31 Atlanta Falcons- Derek Barnett Edge, Tennessee

The Falcons finally get their edge rusher that they’ve coveted for so many years. Barnett, a four year starter in the SEC, is a versatile lineman able to stop the run and rush the passer. He broke the great Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee.

32 New Orleans Saints- Jarrad Davis LB, Florida

Once again, New Orleans goes defense trying to get more help for Brees. Davis gives them a tough linebacker that can cover from sideline to sideline and add a leadership element that they’ve been sorely lacking since Vilma left.