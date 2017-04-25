Bears History with Drafting Quarterbacks Shows Watson as Best Option

The Chicago Bears franchise, while storied, has it’s share of demons, one glaring demon would be the quarterback position that has not seen a pro bowler since Jim McMahon in 1985. While McMahon was solid player in his own right, that’s nothing the organization should be writing home about. In the decades that have followed McMahon’s tenure in the Windy City, the Chicago Bears have had 32 different starting quarterbacks. That number will continue to rise if the Bears elect not to draft the uber talented Deshaun Watson out of Clemson in the upcoming NFL draft.

Dating back to his days at Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Georgia, Watson has shown the ability to elevate the play of the people around him when the moment gets larger. Being the first freshman to have ever started under his High School coach Bruce Miller, Watson was able to set numerous records during his four year career en route to being ranked the #1 quarterback prospect in the class of 2014. Garnering offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Southern California, as well as Clemson, Watson was a hot commodity amongst the top college ranks. Ultimately though he would choose to spend his college years in Clemson.

Standing a modest 6’ 2”, Watson was a constant in a Clemson program that hadn’t historically experienced the level of success that Watson would take them to. Being paired with Head Coach Dabo Sweeney, seemed to be a match made in heaven as Sweeney was viewed as an offensive guru. Posting unreal numbers, Watson was well on his way to superstardom. The next great challenge for Deshaun would rear its head in the Derrick Henry led Crimson Tide in National Championship, who were viewed as a defensive nightmare for many offensive coordinators across the country. In a battle of immensely talented programs, Alabama would come out on top after historically valiant effort from Watson, who had almost taken on the form of a super hero in the title game.

The Bears, not having a quarterback of that prowess in quite some time, should view Watson as a player that can elevate their franchise to new heights just as he has done everywhere he has been. In a rematch of the title game from 2016, Clemson came out flat against Alabama, only to have the performance of Watson elevate the team to a last second win for Clemson’s first national title in 35 years. The spectacular performance was abbreviated by the fact that it was done against a vaunted Nick Saban defense.

Ryan Pace, General Manager of the Chicago Bears, talks about having a leader at quarterback, someone who knows how to elevate those around him. Who better than the former All-American and National Champion, Deshaun Watson? The Bears have historically proven to be unable to get the quarterback position right, make things easier and pick the kid with uber talent and championship pedigree. The ball is in your court Chicago.