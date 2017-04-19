Pineapple Express: Run, Smoke and Hide

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

From the outside, Pineapple Express looks like a another stereotypical lame dude comedy, but it’s only until you start watching that it shows you otherwise. Pineapple Express made a name for itself in 2008 and has solidified its stance ever since making it one of the better classic weed movies. It’s side-splitting comedy combined with a ridiculous story line made a lasting impression on me and also the world. It’s great comedy has over time placed itself in front of Harold and Kumar but not quite up to The Big Lebowski.

The movie, led by the dubious duo, James Franco and Seth Rogen, turn this film from hopeful to hilarious in just the first few minutes. Dale Denton, (Rogen) a process server, often buys weed from his drug dealer Saul Silver (Franco). After buying some new and exclusive bud called Pineapple Express from Saul, Dale goes off to serve his latest victim Ted Jones.

However, this is not before he parks his clunker car and lights up some Pineapple Express outside Jones’ house. A cop pulls behind Denton and gets out, she walks towards him but turns and runs into Jones’ house with her gun drawn. Hunched back in his seat Denton looks up at the house in confusion until he hears a gunshot ring out. He watches as a bloodied man crawls toward the second story window only to be shot in the back of the head by Ted Jones. The cop comes up behind Jones and draws her gun. She fires several more shots into the man and the two look at each other with a grin.

Freaked out, Denton throws his joint out the window and attempts to flee the scene. However Denton is boxed in by the police car behind him and Jones’ car in front of him. In a panic, Denton smashes back and forth between the cars until he wiggles his car free and peels out. The two murderers run out but not soon enough. Jones’ picks up the joint on the ground and takes a puff. “Pineapple Express,” he mutters. Ted Jones is no regular man; he’s a massive drug lord, and he turns out to be the one who supplied Saul with the exclusive Pineapple Express, which Denton recently cashed. Thus, the hilarious chase begins.

Seth Rogen may not be an Oscar winning actor ,and neither is a good portion of the rest of the cast, but it doesn’t really seem to matter in Pineapple Express. Jokes almost always hit their marks and to top it all off the two protagonists – Dale and Saul – are stoned in every scene. It just makes everything funnier. They aren’t normal people. They can’t help but be stoned, and that classic stoner logic combined with an entertaining storyline makes Pineapple Express an uproarious comedy.

Dale and Saul are constantly running from Jones’ men, but of course they take the occasional smoke sesh to calm their nerves and bring them back down to reality. The two are down right stupid, and that’s where seemingly half the comedy comes from. Most of the stupid comedy is funny, but occasionally it drags the movie along slowly. At times it doesn’t make 100 percent sense, but, really, if you’re looking for a movie with a lot of sense I think you already know Pineapple Express isn’t it. But that’s not to say it isn’t worth watching. It most definitely is. It may be stereotypical and a little too dumb sometimes, but truly it’s a hilarious comedy that any comedy fan must see. Franco and Rogen’s hysterical and brotherly relationship combined with a side-splitting plot line makes Pineapple Express a solid 4 out of 5 stars.