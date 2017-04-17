Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

On November 5, 2011, former Penn State defensive coordinator, Jerry Sandusky, was charged with 40 counts of molesting 8 boys from 1994-2009, in a moment where time seemed to stand still. In the months that followed Sandusky was found guilty on 52 counts of child molestation and it became evident as more information came to light that people within the program knew of this happening but withheld the information from the proper authorities.

Joe Paterno the legendary Penn State football coach was found to be responsible for the negligence of children within his program that ultimately led to the trauma of 8 young boys. It was apparent in the situation that the legend of Joe Paterno would die with the indictment of Sandusky.

The biggest scandal that has ever reached the university athletic system surprisingly still elicits responses that leave people in shock. I myself am still appalled at the number of people ready to defend their false sense of honor that the Penn State program gave its constituents.

This past week Penn State trustee, Al Lord, when asked about the events that transpired only 5 years prior, wreaked of insensitivity and just little grasp of the gravity the situation had held. Referring to the survivors as “so called victims” and how he was “running out of patience” is just one of the many examples of how the NCAA fumbled the disciplinary action despite spending years trying to make examples out of what they deemed to be morally reprehensible actions made by teenagers.

While the action taken by the NCAA seem disconcerting at the least some of the most disturbing comments come from the fanbase of Penn State. Perhaps after the harboring of a known sexual criminal in Sandusky, the general consensus should be that the statue built for Paterno shouldn’t be put up however the fanbase had different opinions. Going so far as to hold mass gatherings by the football stadium in protest against taking down the statue of the former Penn State football coach the question around the country became, “How can someone defend these men?”

The survivors of these egregious acts are finally able to receive the closure and justice they have been denied for over 20 years. While many things were done poorly in the reprimanding of Penn State and the comments made by Al Lord were disgusting, this can be used as a learning experience so that this may never happen again. When the power ends up in the hands of the few and people lack the perspective of an outside scope the human element is lost. Perhaps Mr. Lord can find that perspective when he decides to defer from having a second term.