College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

The Courier

  • Welcome to the Courier online!

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

  • Follow us on Twitter: @CODCourier

Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

Carlos Peterson, Sports Editor
April 17, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On November 5, 2011, former Penn State defensive coordinator, Jerry Sandusky, was charged with 40 counts of molesting 8 boys from 1994-2009, in a moment where time seemed to stand still. In the months that followed Sandusky was found guilty on 52 counts of child molestation and it became evident as more information came to light that people within the program knew of this happening but withheld the information from the proper authorities.

Joe Paterno the legendary Penn State football coach was found to be responsible for the negligence of children within his program that ultimately led to the trauma of 8 young boys. It was apparent in the situation that the legend of Joe Paterno would die with the indictment of Sandusky.

The biggest scandal that has ever reached the university athletic system surprisingly still elicits responses that leave people in shock. I myself am still appalled at the number of people ready to defend their false sense of honor that the Penn State program gave its constituents.

This past week Penn State trustee, Al Lord, when asked about the events that transpired only 5 years prior, wreaked of insensitivity and just little grasp of the gravity the situation had held. Referring to the survivors as “so called victims” and how he was “running out of patience” is just one of the many examples of how the NCAA fumbled the disciplinary action despite spending years trying to make examples out of what they deemed to  be morally reprehensible actions made by teenagers.

While the action taken by the NCAA seem disconcerting at the least some of the most disturbing comments come from the fanbase of Penn State. Perhaps after the harboring of a known sexual criminal in Sandusky, the general consensus should be that the statue built for Paterno shouldn’t be put up however the fanbase had different opinions. Going so far as to hold mass gatherings by the football stadium in protest against taking down the statue of the former Penn State football coach the question around the country became, “How can someone defend these men?”

The survivors of these egregious acts are finally able to receive the closure and justice they have been denied for over 20 years. While many things were done poorly in the reprimanding of Penn State and the comments made by Al Lord were disgusting, this can be used as a learning experience so that this may never happen again. When the power ends up in the hands of the few and people lack the perspective of an outside scope the human element is lost. Perhaps Mr. Lord can find that perspective when he decides to defer from having a second term.

Print Friendly

1 Comment

One Response to “Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned”

  1. Tom Girton on April 17th, 2017 3:12 pm

    Carlos,

    You are truly a misguided individual if you think Coach Paterno condoned the actions of Sandusky.
    You obviously never had to deal with rumors and backbiting among a staff.

    The sting operation the police set up was a failure. The Freeh(should have been free) Report was a joke and not impartially done.

    Coach Paterno was the maion fundraiser at PSU. Do you want to reimburse the Paterno family so you can take his name off the Library?

    I think you need to move on,

    [Reply]

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Showcase

    Chaparrals Overcome Early Mistakes For Win

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Features/Arts

    Artist Amanda Williams transforms the South Side through color: Award-winning artist to round-up COD’s spring Visiting Artist series

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Opinion

    Death to the “Fight for $15”

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Features/Arts

    “Girls Like That” cast members find self-truth in their work

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Opinion

    Pro Hijab, the Nike version

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Features/Arts

    Ben Pohl: car crash survivor, motivational speaker, automotive student

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Features/Arts

    “Unveiled,” uncovers the reality living as a Muslim women: COD invites Rohina Malik to perform one woman show

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Features/Arts

    A night with Ira Glass: A peek into the mind of host and producer of “This American Life”

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Opinion

    Is Milo Yiannopoulos a pedophile?

  • Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned

    Opinion

    STAFF EDITORIAL: Award Shows praise sell-outs

Menu
College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967
Removal of Penn St. Board Member Lord Shows That Nothing Has been Learned