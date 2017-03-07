Tom Perez: Is he throwing stones from a house made of glass?

Tom Perez, the newly elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee who has termed himself as “Trump’s worst nightmare,” must focus on bringing his party together, and avoid dancing to the beat of President Donald Trump’s raucous music every time.

Perez has the daunting task to unite his party, have more Democrats in Congress after the midterm elections in 2018, and to propagate the left-wing liberal agenda before the crucial 2020 elections. As a centrist with a more liberal leaning, I honestly feel these points should top his priorities now.

The Democratic Party’s modus operandi has to change, owing to the fact that voters no longer trust how unfair a majority-liberal party has become. We all wonder if there is an ongoing ideological tussle between a perceived establishment elites and the anti-establishment clique.

Perez leads a party that is in a political abyss when we urgently need the party’s voice across the political spectrum. Over the last eight years, Perez’ party has lost more than 1,000 seats in Congress. Now, Democrats don’t have the voice to stop a corporate donor like Betsy Devos, and a “hands in the cookies jar” Attorney General like Jeff Sessions from leading two crucial departments within the executive branch of government.

Coupled with these existing odds, we watched a Democratic Party hand us Hillary Clinton as a presidential candidate in November 2016 that led to an election dubbed as the “selection of the lesser evil.”

From sending classified emails from a server she ran from her couch, getting money from the very Wall Street former President Barack Obama tried to clean up, to her foundation’s donations saga, Clinton, as impeccable as her character may be, political mistakes had her in the spotlight.

On the other hand, the Republican Party opted to have voters decide on electing a man who was uniquely unqualified to run the White House. Today, we are all victims of poor choices made by the Democratic and Republican parties.

Within the party Perez now leads, we saw how Debbie Wasserman Schultz was axed out of her role as the leader of the Democratic Party. Yes, it was a grotesque thread of emails that questioned how sincere the Democratic Party is. Adding insult to injury, her successor Donna Brazile leaked debate questions to Clinton before a scheduled debate with Bernie Sanders.

This is a challenging time to bring the Democratic Party together. Democrats need that voice right now. If Perez is drawn into a political debate as often as he has presented himself, a 2018 comeback in Congress will not come to fruition.

President Trump isn’t the political paragon we yearned for, but if Perez tries to constantly throw stones from a house made of glass, the Democratic Party will remain static.

Perez should stop calling President Trump a “Steve Bannon on steroids with a smile.” Make the Democratic Party the frankincense and myrrh of American politics. Yes, the Republican Party has been unable to win the popular votes in six of the last seven presidential elections. The Democratic Party has the votes; it is time to make our States blue again.

As chairman, it is urgent to rejuvenate the Democratic Party to have more voters showing up to the polls. Try to preach a new message to blue collar voters across the Great Lakes who wavered their votes in four years.

One may argue the appointment of his rival Keith Ellison as vice chairman of the DNC was emblematic of how Perez intends to unite the party. This message resonates well within the party. It is time to go to the State of Pennsylvania to find deeply rooted anguish against the Democratic Party. A liberal agenda no longer sounds pleasant in the ears of a black man in Philadelphia, or Bristol; the very reason Democrats lost a crucial State that has been blue since 1992.

Dear Perez, President Trump won’t stop his attacks on his predecessors, party members and very colleagues he is running the government with. The Democratic Party has its flaws, now, kindly avoid a man who presents himself as a Republican but serves as a catalyst of a Republican agenda. Work on healing the wounds of the Democratic Party.