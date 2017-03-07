Candidates for president/SLC





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Close

Sam Tempestini (Major: Computer Information Systems)

Why are you running for president of the SLC?

Holding this office would be a great honor and responsibility. I want to represent the students and make a positive impact on the College of DuPage. I want the students to know and feel comfortable expressing their concerns with me and know that I have their best interest in mind at all times. My primary objective to stabilize food security among students. Also, to support and embrace the cultural diversity among students that are on campus.

What are your previous leadership experiences?

During my time at the College of DuPage, I have been involved with multiple Student Life clubs and organizations. I am a Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Fuel Pantry volunteer coordinating officer. This role has taught me the importance of planning, patience, flexibility and time management for others’ time as well as myself. Working with the Fuel Pantry officer has taught me that to accomplish our goals we need to communicate and rely on each other.

Through Environmental Club I have directed fundraising bake sales and working with my fellow officers and members to complete various community service projects as well as host symposiums on campus together as a club. I currently hold the office of treasurer for Environmental Club, and we working hard to achieve a club excellence award! For Philosophy Club I have done a mixture of public relations and treasurer officer roles.

As a Student Leadership Council member, I have participated in various meetings/events including, but not limited to, Pizza and Politics and The Hunger Banquet.

I have attended events hosted by the Living Leadership Program (LLP) namely the Un-Conference featuring the keynote speaker Hilary Corna author of the book entitled “One White Face” as well as attending the Etiquette Dinner which was an incredible opportunity.

What projects, programs, and initiatives would you like to carry out as president of the SLC?

An issue that is pertinent on campus is food security. Because it affects everyone from faculty, staff and students at the College of DuPage (COD). I want to see increased activity in the Fuel Pantry. I would like to help start the community gardens at COD and develop a plan students, faculty and staff will have access to fresh produce grown on campus grounds. Once implemented I would like to see refrigeration installed within the Fuel Pantry for the convenience of patrons. Another problem that should be addressed is the lack of food vendors on the main campus on the west side of Lambert Rd. The college and my current employers at Sodexo should partner together to address this issue. Having additional food vendors on campus would be beneficial for businesses as well as a consumer perspective.

What should be done to have more students engaged with the SLC and clubs on campus?

Students should certainly be encouraged to get involved with clubs and organizations on campus. Some of the best friendships I made while attending the College of DuPage having been through my involvement in clubs. Social media is an important way to increase awareness. I believe each should dedicate an officer position to social media managers or split the social media platform among various officers and to use as many as possible and to keep them updated frequently. Also, develop a network with other officers and members of different clubs and mutually try to help each other promote events. Collaboration is key to hosting successful events. For officers and members alike learn and feel comfortable talking about your clubs and your involvement with so you can be an ambassador while attending others meetings and functions.

At the end of your tenure, what legacy are you going to leave?

Because, not only do I wish to help and service the current students, faculty and staff of COD but also the those who will be at COD for years, maybe decades to come.

What will you do differently from your predecessor if elected as the president of the SLC?

For those of us who have had the privilege of attending College of DuPage during Kiley Pooler’s SLC Presidential term I can say honestly say that Kiley is one of the hardest working, kindest and down to earth people that you could ever meet. Kiley has set the standard for the next SLC President very high, so her successors have their work cut out for them. The differences would be I would like to implement my vision, goals and objectives accomplished while serving my potential term as president. I will strive to address the students’ and colleges’ concerns to the best of my ability in a collaborative manner.

Why should students vote for you?

I’m determined to achieve all that I set out do. I genuinely have the heart for people and would be glad to advocate on behalf of the entirety of College of DuPage student body. Despite our differences, all of us agree that food security is an important issue. With that as a primary campaign platform with which we can all band together and unite for a common cause regardless of our background, race, religion, etc. Above all, students should get out there and vote. Whether it be for me or my

opponents, every vote is important. Students should feel appreciated and know that their opinion matters and should feel comfortable approaching their student body president. Your voice matters. The students speak; I listen.

Carter Rosenthal (Major: Arts)

Why are you running for president of the SLC?

I am running for the SLC due to the fact that I have a disability, and I want to be an inspiration and a role model to all the people who have disabilities. I also make sure my leadership skills will aid this college (to be) a better place to be in. I’m also an expert at picking up news about Donald Trump’s campaign as of late, so, I can come up with a plan to make sure that his plan doesn’t go through. This college and people mean everything to me, and I want to make sure that they are in a better place.

What are your previous leadership experiences?

I have attended the Living Leadership program retreat where I have to learn the basics of leadership skills. I’m also a member of the new student orientation during the summer where I welcome new students to the college. I also collaborate the ideas of Alter ego productions for the event set up so we can get students to come to the event.

What projects, programs, and initiatives would you like to carry out as president of the SLC?

I would like to set an Immigration crisis program to help out the immigration students from getting deported back from their country and make sure that they are welcome to stay here. I would like to develop a TV broadcast program where students can watch our college athletics sports live stream. I would also expand the club’s membership of each club and organizations for students to get. I would also like to see the college become much cheaper for them so they can make sure they can be focused on their education instead of on their money.

What should be done to have more students engaged with the SLC and clubs on campus?

Students should engage with all students in multicultural of different clubs. Clubs should also collaborate with other clubs so it can recruit new members so they can work as a team

At the end of your tenure, what legacy are you going to leave?

I want to leave a legacy where I became the first ever disability president in the history of the College of DuPage. I also would like to be the best president that they ever have with hard work and determination.

What will you do differently from your predecessor if elected as the president of the SLC?

I would like to meet with clubs and organizations and see how they are doing and collaborate with on how to improve their club. I would like to meet with each department of the school and figure how we can make their students succeed in their education. I would also like for the clubs to do tabling in the atrium more often so they can get more people to come down and see what the club looks like.

Why should students vote for you?

I can be a good example of how I appreciate them and giving them back to the school. I also would like to see the college to be more secure and after what happens in the Trump election this year. I would make this college expand their horizon.

Safia Khan (Major: Bachelors of Science in Biochemistry for Dentistry)

Why are you running for president of the SLC?

I wish to run as SLC president because I am very passionate about the College of DuPage and interacting with my peers. I have an immense motivation to facilitate opportunities, changes and goals that would improve a student’s experience at the College of DuPage. I appreciate hearing the diverse range of student perspectives on campus, and for me, hearing what every student has to say is a learning opportunity. I wish to learn and grow from my peers. And by doing so, I intend to have a better understanding of the vast variety of students that attend here.

What are your previous leadership experiences?

Currently, I hold a position in Student Leadership Council as a Health Sciences representative, and I practice fair representation of the majority of Health Science students. During the 2016 New Student Orientation, I held a leadership position as an orientation leader, which enabled me to build and solidify necessary leadership skills. Also, I am now holding a leadership position as a team lead for the upcoming New Student Orientation. I am in the process of completing the Living Leadership program for the 2016 – 2017 academic school year. This program has allowed me to grow emotionally and socially. It has enabled me to gain experience that is essential for great team-building and leadership roles. Lastly, I co-hosted the Silent Walk for Unity with the Honors Student Advisory Committee in the previous semester, and helped organize the facilitation of the event. If given the opportunity to be your S

LC President, I feel that these opportunities and experiences have enabled me to be a passionate leader and will aid in sustaining meaningful relationships amongst my peers.

What projects, programs, and initiatives would you like to carry out as president of the SLC?

It is my intention to promote student club participation, to maintain the current tuition rate per credit hour, and to encourage the expansion of The Center for Diversity and Inclusion. I believe all clubs are equally as important and need equal amounts of attention in areas of advertising, events, and student turnout. I hope to encourage fair representation of clubs, and possible club collaborations. Events where all club officers could meet one another and build lasting relationships. Events where student clubs can work events hand in hand. Moreover, I hope to assist in maintaining the tuition rates by representing the College of DuPage student body as a whole. I hope to get a fair analysis, and evaluation of what students believe is best for their experience here in terms of tuition rates. Lastly, The Center for Diversity is a huge asset to the College of DuPage. Our COD pride comes from within the diverse student community that is present here. If I am SLC President, I will be in favor of essentially expanding the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. This will assist in enabling the campus to ensure a welcoming, and accepting environment.

What should be done to have more students engaged with the SLC and clubs on campus?

Build connections. Initiating conversation, socializing and developing genuine relationships with students is the key to engaging them to actively participate in a club. I believe students should not be turned away from the term “officer” as someone that is unreachable or unrelatable to. I want students to understand that we are students as well, just as them. And if personal connections are made with the student body, students are prone to show interest and motivation to join a club or attend club events. This would create a friendly and welcoming environment for students.

Also, utilizing social media plays a huge role in getting a great student turnout to club meets and events. Using these platforms to advertise clubs is a wonderful way to attract a large student population. Considering the average student spends most of their day on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, I believe using them is an opportunity that needs to be taken advantage of. Students would constantly be reminded of what phenomenal clubs COD has to offer!

At the end of your tenure, what legacy are you going to leave?

I am just a student that is of the students, by the students and for the students. I wish to leave the mark of devotion, dedication and passion with what I do. I love COD!

What will you do differently from your predecessor if elected as the president of the SLC?

Different is not something I may necessarily do. Our current SLC President, Kiley Pooler, is a wonderful example for me. I wish to learn from her, and grow as an individual based off of everything she has accomplished. However, I do believe I can bring in a variety of perspectives to the table. This will allow me to potentially improve or develop the SLC more than it currently is. Revisions or additions may be made, all with the intentions to better the student experience here at the College of DuPage.

Why should students vote for you?

I believe students should vote for me because I will go out of my way to provide them with the best of service as their president for SLC. I am dedicated, and passionate about the plans I, and fellow students, have envisioned for the upcoming academic school year. Ultimately, I will devote time and effort in listening to students’ ideas and concerns to grow individually and to grow as a Council. I plan to fairly represent all the diversity we have on campus to make sure all student voices are heard. I believe students should vote for me because I plan to have a wonderful and successful year together with the help of their involvement. I want to let COD students know that being SLC President is not an I job; it is a We job.