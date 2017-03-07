Candidates for student trustee/SLC





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Close

Anthony Terrell Walker JR. (MAJOR: Business Management)

Why are you interested in running for the trustee position?

I want to get more involved and be able to learn and grow from my experiences, and I think this is a great opportunity to do so! I am excited to experience the process of seeing how motions are passed through the board of trustees, and how it may impact the college.

As trustee, you will have the opportunity to sit in board meetings and represent the views of the diverse student body you represent. What pressing issues are of concern to students right now?

Students want to know that they are getting the best quality education and that they have a voice. I believe that it is important for all College of DuPage students to understand how powerful their voices are, and having someone to confide in when issues may arise that are of concern to them. I also think it is vitally important that students are aware of all the additional services that the college has to offer that are put in place to ensure academic success and provide support. The advantage that COD has of the student population being so big, I am sure students have their own individual concerns however, if elected student trustee I want to personally make it my responsibility to make sure students are comfortable with voicing their concerns and issues so that they can be addressed efficiently.

What are your strategic priorities if elected as trustee?

As student trustee I think the main thing I want to focus on is learning and growth. By this I mean I don’t expect to step into this

position and know everything. I plan to expand my learning through this position by being very observant and using the resources provided to me to the best of my advantage. This will enable to be a better participant and further develop my critical thinking. By growing through this position I mean this in a sense of making myself easily accessible to the student body and having an interpersonal relationship with students. This will allow me to get input from a wide selection of students which will in the long run allow me to make and support decisions tailored around the vast majority of the student body rather than just a selective few.

What can be done to have more students involved with the activities of the SLC?

By creating easy, open, and convenient channels of communication it will keep COD students up to date with what is going on in SLC. If members from SLC display authentic and genuine support to student run clubs during their meetings and activities, it will increase student participation in SLC-sponsored events.

What do you hope to achieve at the end of your tenure if elected as trustee?

I hope to have succeeded in this position in the eyes of my advisers, board of trustee members, and most importantly students. Overall, I hope to have gotten full support through my term as trustee, and not have any unanswered questions.

What will you do differently from your predecessor if elected as trustee?

Rather than assess what I would do differently…I honestly hope to be able to use my predecessor as a crutch when I need advice or guidance.

Finally, why should students vote for you?

I have been taught so much from past experiences that have constructed my ambition and determination. I value honesty and integrity, and can always be counted on to keep my word. I am not ashamed to say I don’t know something or ask questions… I am still young and have much to experience, but I can promise that I will always be open and honest.

Zain Rahman (Finance and Business)

Why are you interested in running for the trustee position?

I am interested in running for student trustee because I want the opportunity to make a positive impact for the students at College of DuPage. I want to know how the students truly feel about their experience at College of DuPage.

As trustee, you will have the opportunity to sit in board meetings and represent the views of the diverse student body you represent. What pressing issues are of concern to students right now?

From the students that I’ve spoken to the two main issues are high tuition costs and programs offered. Students attend College of DuPage not only because of its great academics and being local but also it is known for low-cost classes, yet students still struggle to pay. It will be my goal to reduce the amount of each class to the best of my ability, as well as offer better knowledge and awareness for scholarship opportunities and financial aid. When it comes to addressing more diverse classes offered, I would want to streamline them, make it it more well known that new classes are available if the students truly have a want for them. Also, since College of DuPage is currently a two-year college, I would make the transition to transfer out much easier. I would do my best to do this so students don’t waste time and money.

What are your strategic priorities if elected as trustee?

Advertise more about programs that will help students in their major and that will interest what the students want. I also want to add a beneficiary factor to the programs offered at College of DuPage, thus adding motivation to any work a student does.

What can be done to have more students involved with the activities of th

e SLC?

Show students that there are benefits to being part of such a great organization. Such as when a student is involved it gives them a great opportunity to show their leadership skills and work ethic. I want every student to give SLC a try. As of now, I think that there is no middle ground of students’ involvement. There are students who are very involved, which is great, but then there are also students who only come to College of DuPage for the classes and leave that are not taking advantage of what is offered at the school.

What do you hope to achieve at the end of your tenure if elected as trustee?

Make students feel as if their opinions matters, that if they unite and want change, it’ll happen. Also for people looking for answers regarding College of DuPage not to hesitate to approach student representatives about anything they want to know.

What will you do differently from your predecessor if elected as trustee?

Right now students don’t know who to communicate to when they have questions that would go to the student trustee. They’d have to go out of their way to find out who to speak to. What I want to do differently is to be more approachable, and communicate to the students and have them up to date on events going on among the college. I want to make a clear line of communication between the those in charge of student affairs and the students themselves.

Finally, why should students vote for you?

The students should vote for me because I dearly care for them and their well being. I have a great passion for this role and am not afraid to speak up for the students. Also, I am not the one to make unrealistic goals. I am very good at making necessary plans and steps to get things done and will make a positive impact on the student body.