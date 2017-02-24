Flight of the Pelicans: My experience as a YMCA Basketball Coach

Dance Party!! I will never forget hearing those words during my first day as coach. As I entered the gym with a bag full of basketballs, a clipboard, and a brand new whistle I purchased from Dicks sporting goods the night before, I was drenched with sweat. Watching what would be my team for this season dance their uncoordinated jigs, I thought, “How am I going to turn this disorganized group of third graders, with enough energy to reach Jupiter and back, into a team that can contend in the YMCA basketball playoffs?” After introducing myself as their coach, I started to get acquainted with my players. I discovered that these boys were Chicago Bulls fans who idolized Michael Jordan. However, this was the extent of their basketball IQ.

During our first passing drills, I was pummeled in the face by a basketball. The gym erupted with laughter as my grip on my team seemed to loosen. After all, having a bruise the size of a basketball is not a look that commands respect. Like a school of sharks, these third graders could smell my fear, and, in an instant, they went back to their dance party. I was nervous but conscientious about the task facing me. Leave it to say, the first game of the year was a disaster. We ended up losing 8-17.

Luckily, I am not one to shy away from a challenge. A personal credo of mine is to never give up no matter the adversity. After our first lost, I knew I had to come up with a game plan to steer this team on the right course. I rented materials from the library, watched coaching tutorials, and viewed commentary from NBA coaches on motivating players.

Under my guidance, the 2017 YMCA Pelicans now have a record of three wins and three losses. On February 18th, we have a chance to gain a winning record this season. However, facing a team like the YMCA Warriors will be no walk in the park.

Coaching has done wonders for my confidence and personal growth. Being able to see my team grow and develop as a unit and creating personal relationships with the players has been phenomenal. Coaching has helped me realize that all people on this planet have a motivating factor that drives them. We are all complicated individuals with equally perplexing lives. As a coach, I have to harness that motivation and channel it to bring home the victories.

I love coaching. I like being able to spend time with my players to celebrate our wins and to mend their broken spirits after every loss. No matter the outcome, win or lose, we are the 2017 Pelicans and that means more to me than any championship.