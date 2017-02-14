Chaparral football attract new players

Dante Little (second from right) after he committed to play for COD





Berkley High School senior Dante Little drove for over four hours from Michigan to Illinois to visit the College of DuPage. That drive was worth it, as he will get a chance to play for COD next Fall.

The 265-pound offensive lineman has committed himself to the College of DuPage football team.

“When I visited COD it felt like I was home,” said Little. “I was welcomed by the people and the coaches. What I look forward to doing most is playing football and getting ready for school.”

Little’s excellent size puts him in a position to help the Chaparral football team to improve on the offensive end. The team averaged 107.2 rushing yards through 11 games last season but was only able to hold on to a one-game winning streak.

Little is eager to help his new team improve on the offensive end and thinks this is a starting point for his football career.

“I play football because it keeps me busy, and it is something I’m good at,” added Little. “Signing was a great experience that I think everyone should get a chance to experience because it’s a one-time thing.”

The college was also able to sign wide receiver Nate Richmond from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

The Chaparral football team averaged just 171.4 passing yards through 11 games last season.

Like Litte, Richmond is excited about this new journey and hopes to be a good addition to the team.

“I am beyond excited,” said Richmond. “Just from my visit I can tell they have something special there, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Chaparral football also signed offensive lineman Eric Hafley from Harrison High School in Ohio; international player Bem-Vindo Thiago from Canada Prep in Rio De Janeiro, and running back Chris Baldwin from Curie High School.

Follow @Dupage_Football on Twitter for updates on COD’s football.