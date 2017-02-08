College of DuPage's student newspaper | Est. 1967

Black History Month starts at COD

A performer from the African Drum and Dance Institute performs at the opening ceremony of Black History Month

Vandy Manyeh, News Reporter
February 8, 2017

Black History Month is a time for “remembrance of important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.” The college is celebrating this year’s celebration under the theme: Educational Achievement and Success in the Black Community.

College students, members of the faculty, and administration gathered in the SSC atrium to commence the College of DuPage’s celebration of Black History Month.

Making opening remarks, Earl Dowling, vice president for student affairs, described the celebration as a “party.”

“It is a party, and the party starts now,” said Dowling.

It was a time to celebrate Black History and by extension American History.

“This is a month of remembrance of who we are as a nation,” said Ann Rondeau, president of COD.

Performers from the African Drum and Dance Institute wore beautiful African fabrics while they played traditional music from West Africa.

At the end of the day, everyone joined the performers to dance to the sounds of drums and other instruments.

Here is a link to a full list of events planned by the college to celebrate Black History Month: http://www.cod.edu/admission/csdi/black_history_month.aspx

