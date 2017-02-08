A “so-called judge” versus the 45th:

The tale of America's immigration hullabaloo

Protesters at the women's march in Chicago Kitt Fresa Kitt Fresa Protesters at the women's march in Chicago





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Islamic faith requires Muslims to make a pilgrimage to Mecca for the Hajj, or the Umrah, at least once in a lifetime. But recent travel restrictions would’ve prevented thousands of Muslims from leaving the country, let alone a visit to see family members all because of an abrupt executive order.

“I think that without a doubt, the already difficult trip to Mecca will become even more difficult for my fellow Muslim Americans,” said Hamza Hussain, a Muslim student at COD. “Before this administration came to power, there was an accepted risk that all of us understood when taking on such a journey. Now, however, the risk has become so high that I fear many may skip out on a religious journey out of fear of their safety.”

An executive order titled “Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States,” placed a temporary ban on travels for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, including war-ravaged Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

On January 27, 2017, people with valid visas from these countries were turned down at international terminals across the country. Protesters gathered at airports to express the bitter feelings of many who were being held by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) officers.

It took hours for Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, N.Y., to issue an order preventing the deportation of an estimated 200 people. It was the intervention of a tough-talking Democrat, New York’s 7th Congressional District Rep. Nydia Velazquez that aided the release of Hameed Darwish, an Iraqi who worked along with the U.S. Army in Iraq.

But for Hussain, this outright attack from politicians against Muslims in America isn’t new.

“This ban is unnecessary. Clear and simple,” continued Hussain. “The U.S. government has tried similar things in the past yet no one in charge seems to be getting the point. The fact is that this country’s main security threats come not from the outside, but rather from our own fellow Americans, unfortunately. But since most Americans aren’t really familiar with the Muslim community, they’re prone to fear what they don’t know.”

Via Twitter, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party nominee in the just ended election said: “I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values and our Constitution. This is not who we are.”

Former President Barack Obama took the rare step of speaking out against the actions of his replacement only days after leaving office himself. “The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” said Kevin Lewis, Obama’s spokesman.

Over the past week, lawyers have been working pro bono around the clock at airports. Volunteers took coffee and snacks to them while they fought for the rights of detained travelers.The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for example, received an estimated $24.1 million in donations.

On the other hand, there were people who supported Trump’s ideology of America. For them, it was not a ban against religion or race. It was just a president taking appropriate measures to protect a country.

“Well I certainly concede that it didn’t go far enough as it excludes many countries that fund radical Islamic terrorism,” said Joe Enders, a recent College of DuPage graduate. “But I see no issue in the government practicing discretion in refusing entry to people who were living under the rule of terrorists.”

The acting head of the U.S Justice Department Sally Yates was fired for her refusal to defend the president’s order.

To the aid of individuals affected by this, Judge James Robart issued a restraining order that will affect the operations of officers from the DHS stationed at entry points and Department of State’s visa insurance policy.

In its appeal, the Justice Department said: “Judicial second-guessing of the President’s determination that a temporary suspension of entry of certain classes of aliens was necessary at this time to protect national security…would constitute an impermissible intrusion on the political branches’ plenary constitutional authority over foreign affairs, national security, and immigration.”

The president tweeted with strong adjectives like: “outrageous”, and ridiculous”.

A reinstatement was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, causing a political rivalry between the executive and judicial branches of government.

But in the mind of Hussain, these gains won’t change the struggles of the Muslim community will experience during the next four years.

The Justice Department and the author of this executive order aren’t silent. It is possible that this case could reach the Supreme Court.

With lawyers predicting a long legal battle ahead, even urging Muslims affected by this ban to return to the U.S. as soon as possible, this will continue to affect personal or religious travels.

“Legislation that goes against the interests of my fellow Muslims won’t end until Donald Trump leaves the White House,” added Hussain. “While many of my fellow Muslims may feel compelled to hide who they are out of an understandable fear, I personally feel it is now more important than ever to proudly show who I am to the world. I can’t hide inside myself and be ashamed of who I am. I am proud of what my religion is, no matter what people think.”