Up to Speed with COD Politics: 2/1/17

If you are a fan of College of DuPage’s politics, here are two key unfoldings you probably missed since the last issue of the Courier:

Updates on the Board of Trustees

The tenures of three trustees will end in April 2017. They are: Erin Birt, of Wheaton, Dianne McGuire, of Naperville, and David Olsen, of Downers Grove. The following are bullet points to keep in mind:

Birt and McGuire are not seeking re-election..

Olsen will not return to the board. He won the 81st district representative position in Nov. 2016.

The board will see three new faces in Apr. 2017.

Initially, Alan Bennett, of Lombard, and Husna Ghani, of Oakbrook placed their names forward for consideration to serve a two-year term.

Ghani’s name will not be on the ballot in April after “flaws” were noted in her nominating petition. This leaves Bennet as the lone candidate to be considered for the job.

Christine Fenne, of Wheaton; Dan Markwell, of Lombard; Taso Triantafillos of Addison; and Rafath Waheed, of Lisle were the original trustee candidates who forwarded their names for consideration for the two six-year term.

In early January, Waheed stepped aside after objections were raised to her petition. Triantafillos, Fenne, and Maxwell are the three candidates left in the race.

*The election for trustee positions will be on April 4, 2017. The Courier is making frantic efforts to reach out to the candidates and current board members who will not return to the board.

A pedestrian bridge over Lambert?

On December 19, 2016, the board discussed a plan to build a bridge that will connect the Health Science Center to the Technical Educational Center.

Preliminary estimates show the bridge could cost between $5 million to $8 million depending on whether it will be enclosed or not.

Trustees Frank Napolitano and Charles Bernstein want a study to be conducted. Both trustees want a huge expenditure to match the need of the bridge’s users.

*The Courier will keep you updated about future construction reports