BTE's "Good People" opens doors for students





As the new semester opens, so do the curtains on College of DuPage’s resident theater company, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE).

Opening Feb. 2 and running until March 5, David-Lindsay Abaire’s “Good People” stars Professor Amelia Barrett as Margie Walsh, and is directed by Professor Connie Canaday Howard.

BTE’s residency provides immeasurable experience for students interested in pursuing professional theater. Behind these curtains is assistant stage manager and student Ed Garzaro. Garzaro received a scholarship from BTE, as well as an internship. BTE has not only provided an internship opportunity for Garzaro to learn but has allowed for six COD students to shadow professional actors through the show’s entirety.

Theater students such as Clare Collins, Cassandra Collins, Alex Price and Ryan Gentile were invited to observe a specific actor, giving them the opportunity to gain experience and knowledge beyond the classroom.

“From the very first rehearsal, I already knew I was going to learn so much,” said Cassandra Collins, who shadows the character, Dottie as played by Annie Slivinski. “I feel like it is the best experience an acting student can have. To see our mentors on stage doing what we love is so amazing and so helpful.”

The students follow a professional actor and learn the role alongside them. This shadowing includes memorizing each line, each action, seeing one show per performance week and performing the show for the director. In the case of emergency, the student is trained to become the understudy.

Clare Collins shadows the character Jean, as played by Kelli Walker. “I have honestly learned so much about theater through this program, and it makes me feel confident that my goals and my dreams are attainable if I continue to work towards them,” said Collins.

The story is set in South Boston, Mass. and focuses on a single mother, Margie, as she struggles to support her disabled child when she is fired from her job at a dollar store. Her situation forces introspection when an old friend, now a successful doctor, reenters her life. Stuck in a small apartment covered by chipped yellow paint as well as a rigid lower class, the characters struggle through life. Complete with Boston accents and all, the ensemble is witty, energetic and relatable. “Good People” represents a darker side to the American dream, requiring the audience to reflect on their past as well as their future.

“I am so honored to have gotten to be a part of this program,” said Clare Collins. “I can honestly say I didn’t believe in myself, or in my dreams as much as I do now thanks to BTE.”

Currently, BTE is nominated for The Best of Wheaton’s Not for Profit Organization of the Year. Voting is currently open at wheatonchamber.com.