No love for Russell Westbrook

Time for the NBA to say "no" to fans vote

Wizards v/s Thunder 03/14/11 Wizards v/s Thunder 03/14/11

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The 2017 NBA all-star game will be regarded as the most controversial in the history of the association. A man called Russell Westbrook, mimicking the legend Oscar Robertson as the only player to average triple-doubles halfway through the season, will sit on the bench in New Orleans.

This snub comes after the NBA, an organization that has always preached fairness, decided to change the game’s venue after a new North Carolina’ state law legitimized discrimination against members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community. It is egregious that Westbrook is a victim of fans’ disloyalty, and that the NBA won’t make a clutch move to review its voting procedures.

This year’s voting process was the first time players and select media members were allowed to voice their opinion as to who gets a start during the games. The fans had a 50 percent say, while the NBA and media weighed in 25 percent each.

After a weighted score of 2.0 apiece for Westbrook, James Harden, and Stephen Curry, the tiebreaker was the fans’ vote, which caused a tantrum within the NBA. Is the All-Star game a merit-based contest or a popularity contest? The games are all about the best player taking the front seat, and when a tragic mismatch occurs like this, the league is under a moral obligation to repeal existing policies to avoid a future occurrence.

I am not a fan of Westbrook and his Oklahoma City Thunder In fact, I didn’t rate him among the best three point guards in the league at the onset of the season. But this guy is doing something abnormal, averaging a triple-double every week, leading the league in scoring and placing second in assists. Now I can fathom why he has such an ego.

A Harden-Westbrook nod would’ve been the least controversial, given the two are leading the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and are leading their respective franchises in most categories. The NBA has globalized the game, and fans miles away can make a decision based on nationality, attachment and favoritism. We all saw the Zaza Pachulia surge. Georgians just voted for their star player in the NBA, while Americans had to share their love among many players.

A differing view would highlight the exclusion of Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade from the games, in an attempt to prove fans who voted were right. But clearly, these all-star veterans aren’t playing anything decent for their respective franchises. An overriding argument is snubbing a man who could become the MVP in this league, for a player who is popular for his efficient 3-point scoring abilities. As a fan of the game, my tepid response is backed by the fact that a player deserves what he grinds for.

With the staggering picks, let us now watch out for how Steve Kerr draws out the rotation with a Westbrook and Kevin Durant on the court at the same time.