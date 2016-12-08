Studio Art Faculty Exhibit
December 8, 2016
The creativity of the College of Dupage’s art faculty know no bounds, art reaching from digital to drawn, printed to sewn and much more. The works are on display at the Cleve Carney Art Gallery from Dec. 1, 2016 to Jan. 6, 2017.
The works were created by Mara Baker, Kathleen Baum, Charles Boone, Glenn Hansen, Jennifer Hereth, Brad Killam, David Ouellette and Terry Vitacco.
