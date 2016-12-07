COD winter sports takes a turn for the worst





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Football season at College of DuPage has ended with a win for the Chaps in the Red Grange Bowl, concluding an amazing season. Now that winter is coming, outdoor sports are going to hibernate until the spring picks up.

Basketball is the only sport at the moment that is available for students to go watch and participate in. The Chaparrals basketball team has struggled up to this point. When you start a basketball season you want to hit the ground running, establishing your strength, and knowing who is going to be at what position while making sure your group of guys can click as a team. The Chaparrals have been unable to do that this season.

The Men’s Chaparrals Basketball team is winless after their loss to Moline-Black Hawks, which puts them at a record of 0-8.

Sadly the women’s basketball team isn’t doing much better. While have at least won a game, it’s only been one game. They stand at a 1-4 record as they get ready to face off against Waubonsie Dec. 6.

It is still early enough in the season for both the men and women Chaparral teams to have a chance of redemption. In order to do that, they have to forget the bad and remember the good, take those lessons and apply them to their future play. If they want be taken seriously in their leagues, they’re going to need to start winning some games. The main focus has to be on offense. The men’s team have been outscored in every game that they have played so far, and the women’s team has only had one close game, besides their win. Whether it be by a margin of three points, or to the biggest it’s been all season, more than 20. This is unacceptable for a basketball team to be losing games by more than 20 points.

After we return from winter break, and we are once again treated to another semester at COD, a new beginning will start for the track and field athletes of the school. New track and field coach will bring a fresh face and new leadership to the track stars. Athletes are waiting anxiously for February to arrive, not only to prove themselves as future star athletes here at COD, but also to everyone watching that these are truly the best talents, athletically, that COD has to offer.