Louder than words: Honors students organize silent walk to unify community





The presidential election that shook the nation occurred almost a month ago, yet the aftermath and concerns continue on, especially at the college.

Before Thanksgiving break, a campus conversation occurred where community members discussed a new campus atmosphere tinged with hate. Students expressed their worries, the ignorant things they have been told, professors listened and brainstormed ways they could help, administration took note of ideas.

The conversation not only opened the eyes of community members, but it created a wave through the school. Students began discussing ways they could make a change, such as honors student, Safia Khan.

In Khan’s global ethics class, the topic of the presidential election outcome was brought into question. Khan felt the student body desperately needed a way to speak out.

“With recent events that have been happening, I feel like the students don’t entirely feel connected as one,” said Khan. “I just wanted everyone to feel a sense of unity and belonging. Basically, to feel welcome, and most importantly listen to each other. Our differences make us what we are, and our strengths are found in our differences. That’s why we are going to have a silent walk.”

The goal was to spread a powerful message by saying nothing at all. To communicate their message, students were given signs to wear that read: “We are listening.” Many others who gathered wore the “#NotOnMyCampus” stickers that were handed out at the previous campus conversation.

Students even brought their own posters reading, “Students for unity.”

Khan, as well as fellow organizer and honors student, Tiphany Montgomery, spoke to the crowd expressing how their goal was to send a message peacefully. The organizers even mentioned the threat of a “counter-walk” that they were told about but assured students to remain silent and strong.

As the crowd grew in the student atrium, Khan led the group down to the first floor, past the cafeteria, all the way until SRC 2000.

The crowd, filled with administration, students of all races and faculty walked with their heads held high. Windows showed curious and confused faces from those working, and many stopped to observe the mass walking through the halls.

SRC 2000 housed a large white poster that read “UNITY.” Those who were a part of the walk were able to write down how unity is accomplished, what it means, as well as words of positivity. The white poster was quickly covered with post-it notes and Sharpie, each message from a different individual.

In large, red letters read, “LOVE,” others pushed students to lend a hand, or say “Hi” to somebody new.

At the end of the silent walk, honors students hosted a panel discussion to speak about biases, how students unaffected by injustice can act, and helpful ways students can facilitate difficult conversations. The panel was then opened up to those in the audience.

“I hope people will start listening to each other, start accepting everyone, and be able to establish conversation with each other without having a barrier,” said Khan, on her hopes for what the silent walk would accomplish.

Helen Feng, the director of the honors program expressed how the silent walk is just another example of how students at COD care and accomplish great things every day.

“I feel very proud of them,” said Feng. “Obviously, the honors program is not just about academics. It started out as a raw idea, then the students met with administration and faculty. We refined the whole project, and this is the outcome.”